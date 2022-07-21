ajc logo
Podcast: From February 2022, solving cold cases with Acworth’s Jeremy Sides

Jeremy Sides holds a necklace that he found while diving in the Chattahoochee River for his YouTube channel, Exploring with Nug, Sides began his adventuring career as a treasure hunt, but recently began solving cold cases, finding the sunken vehicles of individuals missing for years. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

Throughout the summer, we are developing a brand new podcast with a new name and a new sound that will launch in late summer. In the meantime, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite shows from our first four years while still keeping you up-to-date on things to do in and around Atlanta.

Earlier this year, we heard from Acworth’s Jeremy Sides, a former Navy man and father of two, an entrepreneur and a metal-detecting hobbyist. He started out searching for Civil War relics in the woods and creeks. His fondness for finding gold nuggets earned him the nickname “Nug,” and he began documenting his exploits on his YouTube channel, Exploring with Nug. His career took a dramatic turn in November when he scanned the creeks around Sparta, Tennessee, and found a submerged Pontiac with two teenagers inside. They were Jeremy Bechtel and Erin Foster, missing since April 3, 2000. Since then, Sides has become part of a growing group of freelance sleuths seeking out mysteries and posting their exploits online. The AJC’s Bo Emerson spoke with Sides about his work for our podcast. Find the conversation at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Smiley is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and Dekalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Smiley lives up to his name because that’s what he does. This big friendly guy has a megawatt smile that’s hard to resist. Smiley knows sit and loves to play with toys. He’s friendly and playful, what’s not to love? He can be found at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

