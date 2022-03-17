A comprehensive guide to 2022 metro Atlanta farmers markets

For those who seem concerned that what they buy from a farmer is more expensive than what they find at a grocery store, Hardy has an answer. “I ask them to consider what the farmer has invested in bringing that produce to market. Think about the money and the time they’ve invested. Do they truly think the farmer is making too much money?”

Musa and Micole Hasan of Bread and Butter Farms in Monroe are former scientists turned farmers who now sell at three farmers markets — Peachtree Road and beginning in April at the Decatur and Grant Park markets. They say that what they sell at those markets makes up about 80% of their income. “I would say that is true of many farmers. Community supported agriculture programs and restaurant sales make up the rest. But we can build a business plan around what we can sell at farmers markets,” said Musa.

The key to developing that business plan is data, and analyzing what sells at the markets provides data for next year’s growing plan. Standing at their booth at a market is also a form of advertising. Micole said, “People stop and talk to us. They learn about us and that builds our customer base.” Those customers may come back to shop again, or they become customers of the farm’s community supported agriculture program.

“Most of our customers come to us because they’re seeking out clean produce for health reasons, often after they have gotten sick. What we want to promote is getting people to the markets before they have to be there,” said Micole, who adds shopping with farmers boosts the local economy and supports farmers who deal every day with the effect of climate change on their crops.

Caption The Alpharetta Farmers Market is open Saturday mornings April through November. (Courtesy of Julie Carter) Credit: Julie Carter

2022 FARMERS MARKETS

Alpharetta Farmers Market

Open April 2-Nov. 26; 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

North and South Broad streets in front of City Center alongside the Town Green; alpharettafarmersmarket.com

What’s new? Free parking is available in the City Center and Milton Avenue parking decks, at Alpharetta Baptist Church on Old Roswell Street. There’s also easy pedestrian access across Main Street. The market has nearly 100 vendors and offers live music.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Open year-round; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

22 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates; avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org

What’s new? Over the years, the size of the market and its presence have grown significantly, but the personal charm of the market/vendor/customer experience still inhabits the soul of the market.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Open March 19-Nov. 26; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

1375 Fernwood Circle, Brookhaven; brookhavenfarmersmarket.com

What’s new? Open 36 weeks, rain or shine, the market returns for the 12th season with a full lineup of local food artisans, specialty goods vendors and live music performers.

Canton Farmers Market

Open June 4-Oct. 1; 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Brown Park, 21 E. Marietta St., Canton; cantonga.gov and cantonga.gov/our-city/visit-us/downtown-canton/canton-farmers-market

What’s new? The Canton Farmers Market promotes local farmers with all produce Georgia-grown and most of it grown organic.

Cartersville Farmers Market

Open May 7-Sept. 24; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

10 N. Public Square, Cartersville; cartersvillefarmersmarket.com; instagram.com/cartersvillefarmersmarket; facebook.com/cartersvillefarmersmarket

What’s new? Located by the tracks in downtown Cartersville, the market offers locally grown produce and cut flowers, pasture-raised meat, free-range eggs, heirloom plants, seafood from the Georgia coast, locally roasted coffee beans, raw honey, gourmet mushrooms, baked goods, pickles, seasonings, cheese and much more. This year, the market is continuing to double SNAP/EBT benefits for fresh produce through Wholesome Wave Georgia. Free parking next to the market is plentiful, and breakfast and live music are available weekly.

Castleberry Farmers Market

Open April 11-Nov. 7; 4-7 p.m. Mondays

492 Larkin St. NW, Atlanta; castleberryfarmersmarket.org

What’s new? This is the third full year for the Castleberry Farmers Market, which expects to have between 10 and 15 vendors each week. The market doubles SNAP/EBT benefits. Farmers include Westside Growers Market and Will’s Eden Farm, Ups and Downs Farm and The Moon Farm. Value-added producers include Bake N’ Jam, Got Seafood Atl, Rivkah Catering, Bee Wild, Zaniyah Naturals, The Gathering, Candyland Bath & Body, Flaky not Flaky, Kith & Course, MakerATL, Sincerely By Paryani, The True Products, Great Empanada, Brown Girl Mixers, Ciao Bella Candle Co. and FugOFF Mosquito Repellent. Masks are optional. Unvaccinated marketgoers are asked to please wear a mask.

Cotton Mill Farmers Market

Open year-round; Saturdays: 9-11 a.m. through March. Beginning in April, 8-11 a.m.

609 Dixie St., Carrollton; cottonmillfarmersmarket.org

What’s new? The Cotton Mill celebrates its 21st year with all vendors from within a 50-mile radius of Carrollton. The market offers produce, meat, cheese, coffee, tea, baked goods, honey, jams and arts and crafts. SNAP/EBT benefits are doubled through the Georgia Fresh for Less program starting in April.

Coweta County Farmers Market

Open June 4-Oct. 15; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Asa M. Powell Senior Expo Center, 197 Temple Ave., Newnan

What’s new? Farmers will be selling locally grown vegetables and fruits, honey, herbs, live plants, cut flowers, fresh baked breads and pastries, microgreens and free-range chicken and duck eggs.

Cumming Farmers Market

Open June 1-Sept. 28; 6:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Cumming Fairground parking lot, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming; facebook.com/Cummingfarmersmarket/

What’s new? This market offers local produce, meat, baked items and more.

Decatur Farmers Market

Open year-round; mini-market through March 23, 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays

1100 Clairmont Ave., Decatur; cfmatl.org/decatur/

Regular market open March 30, 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays

308 Clairmont Ave., Decatur; cfmatl.org/decatur/

What’s new? The market will host more farmers and local businesses this year. There will be a dedicated kids booth with fun and educational activities hosted by students from the Georgia State University School of Nutrition. And the market will continue its partnership with Little Shop of Stories to host a weekly storytime. The chef demo tent also returns this year. Masks are encouraged. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables.

Duluth Farmers & Artisans Market

Open year-round; 2-6 p.m. second Sunday of every month

3142 Hill St., Duluth; duluthga.net/community/duluth_farmers_market.php and facebook.com/cityofduluth

What’s new? The Duluth market features vendors who bring in-season, local produce, baked goods and other locally made food products. It is also a fun place to shop for other homemade items such as jams, jellies, pickles, salsa, canned vegetables, honey, cut flowers, herbs, spices, homemade candles, soaps, lotions, pottery, baskets and more. In addition to shopping with local vendors on Town Green, there will be live music, themed photo-ops and free kids activities in Parsons Alley.

Dunwoody Farmers Market

Open March 5-Dec. 17; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody; dunwoodyfarmersmkt.com

What’s new? As we come out of the pandemic, the market has opted to maintain expanded spacing but is relaxing masking requirements. This year’s market is starting with 35 vendors. It is also rolling out new ready-to-eat food vendors and adding lawn games to ensure there’s plenty to do for the entire family.

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

Open March 31-Nov. 17; 4-8 p.m. Thursdays

572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta; cfmatl.org/eav

What’s new? Providing local and seasonal produce since 2006, the East Atlanta Village Farmers Market has been a longtime champion of the good food movement in Atlanta. Featuring vendors, artisans and farmers who grow and produce locally, this quaint and quirky market offers bread, eggs, meats, fruits and vegetables (all sustainably grown and ethically raised and produced), prepared meals for dinner, artisan goods like soaps and jewelry. Stay for the art, live music, playground, edible garden, ample seating and overall good vibes. SNAP/EBT dollars are accepted and doubled for fruits, vegetables and edible seedlings. The crowd-pleaser Plant2Plate sale returns in April. In partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, Food Well Alliance and Love Is Love Farm, all households on SNAP get 50% off local fruit and vegetable plants when using EBT dollars to purchase, plus free gardening kits to grow fresh food at home.

East Point Farmers Market

Open March 9-Dec. 28; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays

2714 East Point St. (1 block from the East Point MARTA station), East Point; facebook.com/EastPointFarmersMarket/

What’s new? The market doubles SNAP benefits for fruits, vegetables and plants. Vendors offer fresh breads, meat, herbs, organic nuts/granola, eggs, all-natural skin care and soaps, handmade arts/crafts/jewelry, aromatherapy and more. There are activities for everyone to enjoy and live music to entertain shoppers.

Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center

Open year-round; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway, Atlanta; freedomfarmersmkt.org

What’s new? The market has new hours and is open rain or shine every Saturday year-round. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Freedom Farmers Market matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped. EBT participants can swipe their card at the info booth and get double their dollars to spend at Freedom. There are monthly chef demonstrations at 11 a.m. on the third Saturdays starting in April. From April through August, it will hold special events celebrating the fruit and veggie of the season at “Celebration Days” on the second Saturdays of those months. It will also host plant sales in the spring and the fall with Love Is Love Farm and Trees Atlanta. There is plenty of parking and free bike valet.

Fresh MARTA Markets

cfmatl.org/marta/

What’s new? The Fresh MARTA Market is operating a “winter market” in four MARTA stations through early April. Regular hours will resume and the Bankhead Station will open the first week of April. Kensington Station is being added this year. Pantry items are available to customers during winter hours, courtesy of partner Urban Recipes, while supplies last. Masks and social distancing are required. Customers who purchase with SNAP/EBT dollars receive a 50% discount on fruits and vegetables.

West End Station, 680 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. Tuesdays. Open noon-4 p.m. March 8-29, 3-7 p.m. April 12–Dec. 6 (closed Nov. 22)

H.E. Holmes Station, 70 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, Atlanta. Wednesdays. Open noon-4 p.m. Feb. 9-March 30, 3-7 p.m. April 13-Dec. 7 (closed Nov. 23)

Bankhead Station, 1335 Donald Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta. Wednesdays. Open 3-7 p.m. April 13-Dec. 7 (closed Nov. 23)

College Park Station, 3800 Main St., College Park. Thursdays. Open noon-4 p.m. Feb. 24-March 31, 3-7 p.m. April 14-Dec. 8 (closed Nov. 24)

Kensington Station, 3350 Kensington Road, Decatur. Thursdays. Open 3-7 p.m. April 14-Dec. 8 (closed Nov. 24)

Five Points Station, 30 Alabama St. SW., Atlanta. Fridays. Open noon-4 p.m. Jan. 28-April 1, 3-7 p.m. April 15-Dec. 9 (closed Nov. 25)

Grant Park Farmers Market

Open year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

Eventide Brewery, 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. cfmatl.org/grantpark

What’s new? Grant Park market will welcome a few new farms and bakeries this season. Vegetables, fruits and flowers will be in abundance. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables. Masks are encouraged.

Green Market at Piedmont Park

Open March 26-Dec. 10; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

12th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Piedmont Park; piedmontpark.org/green-market/

What’s new? The Green Market is now accepting EBT. Piedmont Park Conservancy is partnering with Wholesome Wave Georgia to offer Georgia Fresh for Less. To participate, Georgians with food assistance benefits need only show up, swipe their EBT cards with a market staffer in exchange for tokens, and shop. The market will double the EBT benefits for use on fresh fruits and vegetables. Also this year, Green Market welcomes back Snapfinger Farm, Dayspring Dairy, Furrowed Earth Farm, Patchwork City Farm, Pinewood Springs Farm, and Southern Berkshire Farm. Shoppers can find seasonal produce including local vegetables, peaches, citrus and apples as well as vendors providing prepared foods, bath and body products, fresh locally made dog food and treats, and more.

Halcyon Farmers Market

Open March 15-Nov. 22; 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays

6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta; facebook.com/halcyonfarmersmarket

What’s new? The market, located in the multiuse Halcyon development, will begin its third year with more than 50 vendors offering locally grown and produced foods and flowers, wellness items and crafts. Products available include fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, seafood, meat, prepared foods and dips. Free parking is available in the parking deck adjacent to the site.

Historic Downtown Acworth Farmers Market

Open April 8-Oct. 28; 8 a.m.-noon Fridays

Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth; acworthparksandrecreation.org

What’s new? The market, sponsored by the Acworth Downtown Development Authority, is held at Logan Farm Park. The market offers a traditional mix of folks selling vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, jams and jellies, beauty products, bedding plants, locally roasted coffee, cheese, beef, pork, lamb, goat, salmon, sausages, nuts and granola, boiled peanuts, spices and sauces.

Jonesboro Farmers Market

Open May 7-Oct. 29; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

155 Lee St., Jonesboro; jonesboroga.com

What’s new? There is no charge for farmers and vendors to participate at the market, which makes it unique; however, there is a market application fee. Applications will be available soon online or contact City Hall at 770-478-3800. Vendors include urban farmers with a variety of locally grown fresh fruits, microgreens and vegetables. Cottage food vendors offer an array of homemade products, such as canned goods, jams, jellies, honey, breads, cookies and cheesecakes. Also available are house plants, cut flowers, vegetable seedlings, and crafts created by local artists. All items sold at the market must be locally or Georgia-grown, or homemade. Live food preparation/nutrition demonstrations will continue to be held on occasional market days. There will be live music most Saturdays.

Lilburn Farmers Market

Open May 6-Aug. 26; 4-7 p.m. Fridays

1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn; lilburnfarmersmarket.org

What’s new? Celebrating 13 years, the Lilburn Farmers Market continues to bring locally grown and prepared foods to the community. Stop by to pick up your Friday night dinner as well as treats for the weekend. Special activities include live music, chef demos, Little Free Library, and a chance to meet local community groups and learn about their causes. SNAP/EBT dollars are matched and doubled to purchase fresh, local fruits and vegetables.

Marietta Square Farmers Market

Open year-round; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

41 Mill St., Marietta; mariettasquarefarmersmarket.com

What’s new? The market offers a mix of over 60 organic and certified naturally grown farmers along with local food artisans and flower farmers.

Morningside Farmers Market

Open year-round; 8-11:30 a.m. Saturdays

1411 N. Morningside Drive, Atlanta; facebook.com/morningsidefarmersmarket/

What’s new? Atlanta’s organic market is loving its spacious, tree-lined location in the parking lot of Morningside Presbyterian Church. Come for coffee, breakfast, music and a relaxing grocery shopping experience that the whole family can enjoy. New this season are San Francisco Coffee, Blackbird Makers and Bakers (gluten-free treats), Dandelion Foods & Goods (prepared meals), and Smyly Farms (duck meat). Joining twice per month is chef Maricela Vega of Chico selling tamales. Diamond Hill, Grateful Pastures, No Mad Hens, Row by Rowe and Riverview are among weekly participating farmers who will be joined by a schedule of rotating vendors.

Norcross Community Market

Open May 4-Aug. 31; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross; norcrosscommunitymarket.com

What’s new? The market’s new location at Thrasher Park is complete with restrooms, playground and picnic tables. Enjoy live music, children’s area, prepared foods for dinner and over 25 local farmers and vendors in the heart of Norcross.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

Open year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive, Decatur; cfmatl.org/oakhurst

What’s new? The market is welcoming two new veggie farms, and each week there will be a chef demo with dishes inspired by market produce and other local goods. Masks are encouraged. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables.

Peachtree City Farmers Market

Open year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Aberdeen Village Shopping Center, 215 Northlake Drive, Peachtree City; peachtreecitymarket.com

What’s new? The market operates rain or shine and has about 60 vendors offering a variety of fresh produce, poultry, beef, pork, bread, sweet treats, honey, eggs, prepared foods, homemade bath and body products, pottery, jewelry and candles. Live music is performed.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Open March 5-Dec. 17; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta; peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com

What’s new? It’s the 16th season for this large producer-only market, which has more than 50 vendors, live music and a children’s area. The Alliance Theatre will sponsor Storytime for children every second and fourth Saturday (for November and December, only the second Saturday) at 9:30 a.m. Special events are held throughout the season, such as a Free Skin Cancer Screening May 7 sponsored by Olansky Dermatology. Holiday artist markets at the end of the year feature more than 25 local artists each week.

Ponce City Farmers Market

Open March 30-Oct. 26; 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays

“The Trestle” on the Eastside Beltline trail just outside Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta; cfmatl.org/poncecity

What’s new? The market has moved to the Trestle and is being joined by the King of Pops Bar. This year’s vendors include Cosmos Farm, Honey Next Door, Georgia Peach Truck, mushrooms from SouthernCap, as well as a variety of baked goods and handmade gifts from rotating vendors. The Treat Yo’Shelf General Store will offer a variety of shelf-stable products from local vendors as well, including Georgia Grinders Nut Butters and Hopes Salsa. Look forward to musicians, free yoga and history lessons about Ponce City Market. Masks are requested in the market space. Social distancing is encouraged, and many vendors offer touch-free checkout. The amount of EBT dollars swiped is matched with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables.

Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market

Open April 9-Oct. 29; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell; roswellfam.com

What’s new? This producer-only market will feature 40 to 50 vendors (both farmers and artisans) whose businesses are within 100 miles of Roswell. On opening day, the first 50 people will receive an RFAM canvas shopping bag and be entered in a market giveaway.

Sandy Springs Farmers Market

Open April 9-Nov. 12; Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-noon through Sept. 24; 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 1-Nov. 12

City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs; citysprings.com/farmersmarket

What’s new? Vendors provide an open-air opportunity to purchase fresh produce and artisan foods. Check the website often to keep up with new offerings.

Serenbe Farmers and Artists Market

Open March 5-Oct. 29; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Selborne Green, 9110 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills; serenbefarms.com/farmers-market

What’s new? Serenbe Farmers Market’s mission is to support the development of the local agricultural economy and to provide a platform for small businesses selling their products. The market offers a variety of healthy food and artisanal goods on a large green space surrounded by trees.

Snellville Farmers Market

October through May: 9 a.m.-noon the first and third Saturday of each month

City Hall parking lot, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville

June 4-Sept. 24: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

On the Town Green in front of Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville; snellvillefarmersmarket.com

What’s new? Our producer-only market offers a variety of fresh local produce, pasture-raised meats, shrimp from the Georgia coast, local honey, eggs, baked goods, jellies, made-to-order pizza, a variety of ethnic foods, plants and cut flowers, as well as other locally made food products, bath and body care products, and a selection of crafts by local artisans. Well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Stone Mountain Farmers Market

June 7-Sept. 27; 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Municipal parking lot, 922 Main St., Stone Mountain; facebook.com/stonemountainfarmersmarket

What’s new? Check the Facebook page for information on vendors and activities.

Stonecrest Fresh Farmers Market

Open year-round; 1-5 p.m. Sundays

The Mall at Stonecrest, 2929 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest; facebook.com/sffmDeKalb/

What’s new? The market operates rain or shine with vendors offering a variety of fresh items from hyperlocal farms as well as specialty goods such as small-batch baked goods and resources from community organizations. Special activities and events occur on select Sundays, including a live DJ and on-site yoga classes.

Sun Market

Open May 14-Sept. 10; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. second and fourth Saturday of each month

Columbia Drive United Methodist, 2067 Columbia Drive, Decatur; eatfromthefarms.com

What’s new? Sun Market provides organic and naturally grown produce to address food insecurity and affordability in south DeKalb. All EBT purchases are 50% off. Vendors selling food, goods and drinks come from all over Georgia with backgrounds from around the world. This season’s market will include vendors that make lemonades, blueberry tea, pottery home goods, candles, laundry detergent, earrings, sweets, treats and eats. Sun Market is a good vibes market where all is welcomed. There is ample parking available.

Suwanee Farmers Market

Open April 9 and 23, 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

May 7-Oct. 29, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Winter market will be twice a month, November through April

Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee; suwanee.com/explore-suwanee/events/farmers-market

What’s new? Now in its 18th year, the market continues to bring great vendors with lots of choices, including international food and farmers. The market is following COVID-19 protocols, including spacing out the vendors.

Sweet Apple Farmers and Artisans Market

Open year-round; 2-5 p.m. Thursdays

320 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell; facebook.com/SweetAppleFarmersMarket/

What’s new? This year-round market includes vendors with locally grown farm-fresh eggs, grass-fed beef, pork, sausages, microgreens and more.

Tucker Farmers Market

Online market open Friday through Wednesday for pickup or delivery on Thursdays

In-person market open April 7-Nov. 17; 4-6 p.m. Thursdays

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 LaVista Road, Tucker; tuckerfarmersmarket.com

What’s new? This market is celebrating its 10th year with live music, food trucks and over 30 vendors each week. There’s plenty of parking and in addition to the in-person market, the online market continues year-round with contactless pickup, or delivery available in the Tucker area. Order at TFMonlineStore.com.

Vickery Village Farmers Market

Open March 31-Nov. 17; 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays

Vickery Village Courtyard, 5920 Post Road, Cumming; facebook.com/VVFarmersMarket/

What’s new? This is the fourth year for this market with its local vendors and farmers who use organic growing practices or are certified naturally grown.

Vinings Jubilee Farmers Market

Open March 3-Dec. 8; 2:30-6 p.m. Thursdays

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Vinings. facebook.com/viningsfarmersmarket

What’s new? This market, located at Vinings Jubilee, is beginning its second year with more than 30 vendors offering locally and organically grown produce, flowers, baked goods, prepared foods, seafood and condiments. Local vendors include Ed Gaile BBQ, Claire The’, Herb’d by Chef Izin and Regina’s Farm Kitchen.

Virginia-Highland Farmers Market

Open March 31-Nov. 17; 3-7 p.m. Thursdays

Farm Burger parking lot, 1017 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta; cfmatl.org/virginia-highland

What’s new? This market will reopen on March 31. It’s a collaboration between Community Farmers Markets, Farm Burger and the Virginia-Highland District Association. In addition to shopping directly with vendors, CFM’s Treat Yo’Shelf General Store will offer a variety of shelf-stable products from local vendors as well. The amount of EBT dollars swiped is matched with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables. Masks are encouraged.

Waleska Farmers Market

Open May 5-Sept. 29; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays

Next to Waleska City Hall, 8891 Fincher Road, Waleska; facebook.com/waleskafarmersmarket/

What’s new? The market is held next to Waleska City Hall underneath shady trees. Those interested in being vendors can send an application to ko6jo3@gmail.com.

Woodstock Farm Fresh Market

Open April 23-Dec. 31; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Market Street in downtown Woodstock between Mill and Maple streets, visitwoodstockga.com/portfolio/farm-fresh-market/

What’s new? This year’s Saturday market will include events from the Cherokee County Farm Bureau, cooking demonstrations from local chefs and live music.