‘Suits’ spinoff is in the works. Here’s what to know

None of the original characters or storylines will be included.

According to the Vulture, the spinoff will feature a New York federal prosecutor, “Ted Black, who “reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.”

For fans who crave more incite into Harvey Spector and Donna, if Louis Litt finally found love, and what Jessica Pearson is doing in Chicago, it looks like the series will leave the past in the past and move on with a new crowd of interesting characters and backstories.

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives,” an NBC rep told E! News. “All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

The cast and writers have yet to be announced, but fans of the original series can rest easy knowing original creator Aaron Korsh is on board with the new series, along with Doug Liman, who’s known for “Mr & Mrs. Smith,” and “The Bourne Identity.”