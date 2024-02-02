BreakingNews
House committee subpoenas Willis over federal grant funds
Celebrities

‘Suits’ spinoff is in the works. Here’s what to know

The original show was the most streamed the past few years

By
16 minutes ago

“Suits” became the most streamed show during the pandemic. According to TheWrap it racked up 57.7 billion minutes in 2023, beating out “NCIS,” “The Office” and “Friends.”

As TikTok users took to the popular app to do “Suits” parodies, it seemed like the show and its characters were a much-needed escape during a challenging time.

NBC has listened to the fans, both new and old, and has ordered a spinoff called “Suits: L.A.” However, there’s a catch.

None of the original characters or storylines will be included.

ExplorePharrell Williams’ life story, ‘Piece by Piece,’ will be a Lego movie

According to the Vulture, the spinoff will feature a New York federal prosecutor, “Ted Black, who “reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.”

For fans who crave more incite into Harvey Spector and Donna, if Louis Litt finally found love, and what Jessica Pearson is doing in Chicago, it looks like the series will leave the past in the past and move on with a new crowd of interesting characters and backstories.

ExploreA Chuck E. Cheese game show is coming

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives,” an NBC rep told E! News. “All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

The cast and writers have yet to be announced, but fans of the original series can rest easy knowing original creator Aaron Korsh is on board with the new series, along with Doug Liman, who’s known for “Mr & Mrs. Smith,” and “The Bourne Identity.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

© 2024 .
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
, , , and understand your options regarding .
Learn about .
Back to Top