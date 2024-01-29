Pharrell Williams’ life story, ‘Piece by Piece,’ will be a Lego movie

“Always. Breaking. The. Mold. The incredible @pharrell has built his life story in LEGO bricks! Clap along if you’re hyped for his new film, ‘PIECE BY PIECE’ 👏” Legos said in an Instagram post.

While his movie being told in Lego might be news to us, Williams had this idea five years ago, first approaching Morgan Neville, an Academy Award-winning director and film producer.

“It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on. I’m grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the LEGO Group for their belief in our crazy mission,” Neville said.

Williams isn’t one to stay in the lines and do things traditionally, especially when it can lead to a creative endeavor. According to Lego, Williams was “uninterested in making a traditional film about his life.”

“When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through LEGO bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend,” Williams said. “Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination … who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it, too.”

The film “Piece by Piece” will debut in theaters Oct. 11.