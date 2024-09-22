Taylor Swift was last at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in April 2023 when she played three shows as a part of her ongoing Eras Tour.
And while Swift won’t be performing this weekend — her next scheduled tour stop is in Miami on Oct. 18 — Swift could be back in the building this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Atlanta Falcons.
Since the start of the 2023 season, Swift has been in attendance for 15 of Kansas City’s 23 games. Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who often publicly supported Swift during the European leg of her tour, even making an on-stage appearance during her first swing through London.
Swift attended both of Kansas City home games to start the season. Sunday is the first time this season the Chiefs play on the road.
Of the 15 Chiefs games Swift has attended, six have been at away venues.
“I know that she owns a couple of private jets,” Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “That is very convenient for getting to things I’ve learned. If she wants to be here, I’m sure she has the logistical means to make that happen.”
Every NFL game Taylor Swift has been to since the 2023 season
- Sept. 24: Chicago Bears — 41-10 Kansas City win
- Oct. 1: @ New York Jets — 23-20 Kansas City win
- Oct. 12: Denver Broncos — 19-8 Kansas City win
- Oct. 22: Los Angeles Chargers — 31-17 Kansas City win
- Dec. 3: @ Green Bay Packers — 27-19 Green Bay win
- Dec. 10: Buffalo Bills — 20-17 Buffalo win
- Dec. 17: @ New England Patriots — 27-17 Kansas City win
- Dec. 25: Las Vegas Raiders — 20-14 Las Vegas win
- Dec. 31: Cincinnati Bengals — 25-17 Kansas City win
- Jan. 13: Miami Dolphins — 26-7 Kansas City win
- Jan. 21: @ Buffalo Bills — 27-24 Kansas City win
- Jan. 28: @ Baltimore Ravens — 17-10 Kansas City win
- Feb. 11: Super Bowl vs. San Francisco 49ers (played in Las Vegas) — 25-22 Kansas City win
- Sept. 5: Baltimore Ravens — 27-20 Kansas City win
- Sept. 15: Cincinnati Bengals — 26-25 Kansas City win
Of the three regular season road games Swift has attended, two of them have been the NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast, which also has Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Falcons.
Since first appearing in support of Kelce during the Bears game, Swift has been at every NBC broadcast game that the Chiefs have played in.
“If she’s there, she’ll certainly create a little bit of a buzz,” NBC’s Mike Tirico said. “The key is, kind of show her there, but it’s not anything brand new, so it doesn’t get in the way of the game. A couple of shots of her in the stands, at key and proper moments has become kind of part of the norm with covering the Chiefs, because she’s as big a star as there is in the global entertainment world. So, it makes sense.”
It is not yet known if Swift will be present for Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Falcons, however most indicators point to it being likely.
Sunday’s game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
