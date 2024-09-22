Swift attended both of Kansas City home games to start the season. Sunday is the first time this season the Chiefs play on the road. Of the 15 Chiefs games Swift has attended, six have been at away venues. “I know that she owns a couple of private jets,” Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “That is very convenient for getting to things I’ve learned. If she wants to be here, I’m sure she has the logistical means to make that happen.”

Every NFL game Taylor Swift has been to since the 2023 season

Sept. 24: Chicago Bears — 41-10 Kansas City win

Oct. 1: @ New York Jets — 23-20 Kansas City win

Oct. 12: Denver Broncos — 19-8 Kansas City win

Oct. 22: Los Angeles Chargers — 31-17 Kansas City win

Dec. 3: @ Green Bay Packers — 27-19 Green Bay win

Dec. 10: Buffalo Bills — 20-17 Buffalo win

Dec. 17: @ New England Patriots — 27-17 Kansas City win

Dec. 25: Las Vegas Raiders — 20-14 Las Vegas win

Dec. 31: Cincinnati Bengals — 25-17 Kansas City win

Jan. 13: Miami Dolphins — 26-7 Kansas City win

Jan. 21: @ Buffalo Bills — 27-24 Kansas City win

Jan. 28: @ Baltimore Ravens — 17-10 Kansas City win

Feb. 11: Super Bowl vs. San Francisco 49ers (played in Las Vegas) — 25-22 Kansas City win

Sept. 5: Baltimore Ravens — 27-20 Kansas City win

Sept. 15: Cincinnati Bengals — 26-25 Kansas City win

Of the three regular season road games Swift has attended, two of them have been the NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast, which also has Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Falcons.

Since first appearing in support of Kelce during the Bears game, Swift has been at every NBC broadcast game that the Chiefs have played in.

“If she’s there, she’ll certainly create a little bit of a buzz,” NBC’s Mike Tirico said. “The key is, kind of show her there, but it’s not anything brand new, so it doesn’t get in the way of the game. A couple of shots of her in the stands, at key and proper moments has become kind of part of the norm with covering the Chiefs, because she’s as big a star as there is in the global entertainment world. So, it makes sense.”

It is not yet known if Swift will be present for Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Falcons, however most indicators point to it being likely.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on NBC.