A Chuck E. Cheese game show is coming

Chuck E. Cheese’s is a place where “a kid can be a kid,” and soon, it’ll be a place where adults can relive their childhoods in a new competition game show.

Magical Elves, the production company behind “Top Chef,’ “Brain Games” and “Nailed IT!” is developing a nostalgic game show for adults to live out their youth and win prizes.

“With a legacy spanning over four decades, Chuck E. Cheese has been an integral part of the family experience for both kids and adults across the world,” Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media, and Branded Entertainment Development of Chuck E. Cheese, said in a press release.