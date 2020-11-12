Stone Mountain Christmas: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Xfinity Movie Series. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. The Battery, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. batteryatl.com.

Bring blankets or lawn chairs, grab a to-go meal from a restaurant at The Battery and settle in to watch “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Soul Cinema Cabaret. 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15. $20. Marietta’s Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 770-426-4800. theatreinthesquare.com.

Celebrate the music of movies with selections from “Dreamgirls,” “The Wiz,” “Shaft” and more.

Gobble Jog. virtual event. $35. sponsored by the Marietta Daily Journal. https://must.enmotive.com/home.

This year’s Gobble Jog is going virtual, so you can run your own 10K, 5K, 1K or 50-yard Tot Trot anytime until Nov. 26. You can donate or raise money for MUST Ministries, and you’ll be mailed a long-sleeved T-shirt after Thanksgiving.

DeKalb

Artists' Pop-Up Market. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15. various driveways and yards in Pine Lake. facebook.com.

Join artists in Pine Lake for a socially distanced artists' pop-up market. Masks are required for all vendors and shoppers.

Apple Cider Days. noon-1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Advance online tickets $5 per person, kids 2 and under free. On-site event-day tickets $10 per person, kids 2 and under free. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.

Take the family to enjoy a petting zoo, children’s pioneer crafts, a self-guided apple scavenger hunt, a display of vintage home goods, farm tools and more.

Stone Mountain Christmas. Saturday, Nov. 14, Sunday, Nov. 15 and select dates through Jan. 3. $31.95 and up. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 1-800-401-2407. stonemountainpark.com.

Visit Stone Mountain’s usual attractions and then get in the Christmas spirit with shows, festive music, holiday character visits and millions of lights.

Fernbank After Dark: Cocktails & the Cosmos. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Members $16.95, non-members $21.95. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

If you’re 21 or older, visit Fernbank for an after-hours experience of live music, full bars, tapas menus, museum exhibits, science demonstrations and more.

North Fulton

Chili Cook-Off. noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Free, with donations to The Giving Kitchen encouraged. Houck’s Grille, 10930 Crabapple Road, Roswell. 770-993-8000. https://www.facebook.com.

Taste chili from various Roswell restaurants and vote for your favorite.

Sunday Social. 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. $5. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. autreymill.org.

Gather on the front porch of one of the Heritage Center’s historic buildings for an open house and then make corn husk dolls.

Bill Hart & Friends. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838. thevelvetnote.com.

Canadian guitarist performs his new variety show featuring his unique perspective on world music.

Food & Wine Experience. 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. $20 per seat, plus $25 for two-course dinner that follows. Alpharetta Cooking School, Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. ww4.publix.com.

Learn about the wine rating system and sample four wines along with small bites. A two-course dinner follows.

Gwinnett

Chris Young. 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. $55 and up for pods that seat six. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 678-277-0353. milb.com.

Listen to country music from Chris Young, along with special guests Cassadee Pope, Payton Smith and Kameron Marlowe. The concert is socially distanced, and you’ll need to wear a mask when you’re not in your seat.

The Man in Black. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. $35-$45. Buford Community Center, 2200 Buford Highway, Buford. 770-904-2740. bufordcommunitycenter.com.

Shawn Barker uses his resemblance, mannerisms and baritone voice to perform a tribute to Johnny Cash.

Bucket Brigade. 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Free, but ticket required. 107 Main St. NW, Lilburn. cityoflilburn.com.

Join in the 100th anniversary celebration of the heroic work of the bucket brigade, which helped save much of the old town during a raging fire. Bring your own bucket to re-enact the bucket brigade, listen to live music and more. Social distancing should be followed and masks should be worn.

Veterans Day Ceremony. 11 a.m.-noon Friday, Nov. 13. Town Center, 5200 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov.

Recognize and thank our country’s veterans at this hour-long program, which was moved from Wednesday, Nov. 11 due to rain being forecast. Masks and social distancing are required.