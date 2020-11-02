Marietta debuting one of the largest animated light shows this season

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic won’t put a damper on the World of Illumination’s upcoming metro Atlanta light show.
Plans have been in the works to bring a safe, touchless experience to the holiday season since June, when World of Illumination announced plans to bring the displays back to Arizona. That extends to Marietta as metro Atlantans will get the chance to experience the debut of Candy Rush at Six Flags White Water beginning Nov. 13.
“A delicious whimsical wonderland that kids' fantasies are made of — all without the sugar crash,” read the light show description. “Sugar plum fairies. A gigantic gingerbread village. Sweets as far as the eye can see. World of Illumination presents Candy Rush, the world’s largest holiday drive-through show, highlighting a 40-foot tall candy cane trio and animated Christmas characters. This mile-long drive-through show features nearly two million lights — a must-see treat for the entire family.”
The light show features a magical 3D component, simulated snowfall and RGB LED lights that can be customized to as many as 16 million different hues. The candy cane trio is also the candy-cane structure in the world.
Organizers are keeping safety a top priority with tickets strictly being sold online, which will decrease wait times by controlling traffic. Buses, RVs and limos are prohibited.
“All of us at World of Illumination have been working hard for many months to provide safe and much-needed family entertainment to the community,” said Simon Kreisberger, the company’s co-founder in a press release. “We are so excited to provide the kind of escape that people are needing this year and firmly believe we can help end 2020 on a much brighter note.”
Guests will have plenty of time to catch the show since it runs from Nov. 13 to Jan. 3. It’s open all week long — holidays included. Tickets begin at $35 plus taxes and fees per vehicle on weeknights and are $10 more on weekends and holidays. Attendees can also soak in the spectacle knowing they’re supporting a good cause. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Georgia Foundation.
World of Illumination’s Candy Rush
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Nov. 13, 2020 -Jan. 3, 2021
Six Flags White Water in Marietta
Cost: $35-$45 per vehicle plus taxes and fees