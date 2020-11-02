Marietta debuting one of the largest animated light shows this season

Plans have been in the works to bring a safe, touchless experience to the holiday season since June, when World of Illumination announced plans to bring the displays back to Arizona. That extends to Marietta as metro Atlantans will get the chance to experience the debut of Candy Rush at Six Flags White Water beginning Nov. 13.

“A delicious whimsical wonderland that kids' fantasies are made of — all without the sugar crash,” read the light show description. “Sugar plum fairies. A gigantic gingerbread village. Sweets as far as the eye can see. World of Illumination presents Candy Rush, the world’s largest holiday drive-through show, highlighting a 40-foot tall candy cane trio and animated Christmas characters. This mile-long drive-through show features nearly two million lights — a must-see treat for the entire family.”