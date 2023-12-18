Don’t tell Santa, but most Georgia kids stop believing in him before age 9

The sports betting portal surveyed 3,000 Americans over age 21 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3. Of those polled, 49% were male, and 51% were female. Twenty percent were ages 21-34; 19% were 35-44; 19% were 44-54; 18% were 55-64; and 24% were 65 and older.

Although the survey found 7% of respondents stopped believing before they reached the ripe old age of 5, 10% stayed on the nice list until they were 15 or older.

Nationwide, the average age for questioning the fat man’s existence is 9 years, 1 month, with boys tending to believe a bit longer than girls do. According to the survey, 31% of boys, but only 27% of girls, held out until they were 10 or older.

Texas respondents said they were true to St. Nicholas until 10 years and 5 months old, longer than any other state. Georgia was No. 28 with its 8 years and 10 months, but Oregonians tended to give up at 7 years and 6 months, on average.

Just don’t tell Santa about this. We don’t want to hurt his feelings.