Don’t tell Santa, but most Georgia kids stop believing in him before age 9

When Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers recorded “I Believe in Santa Claus” in 1984, they were 38 and 46 years old, respectively. But most people are much younger when they stop making that statement.
According to a new survey from BetCarolina, by the time they reach 10, the average American no longer thinks Santa is real. In Georgia, the average age is 8 years and 10 months.
Much like the holiday classic “The Year Without a Santa Claus” — when a weary Santa decides to stay at the North Pole on Christmas Eve — children’s belief in the jolly ol’ elf seems to be waning.
The sports betting portal surveyed 3,000 Americans over age 21 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3. Of those polled, 49% were male, and 51% were female. Twenty percent were ages 21-34; 19% were 35-44; 19% were 44-54; 18% were 55-64; and 24% were 65 and older.
Although the survey found 7% of respondents stopped believing before they reached the ripe old age of 5, 10% stayed on the nice list until they were 15 or older.
Nationwide, the average age for questioning the fat man’s existence is 9 years, 1 month, with boys tending to believe a bit longer than girls do. According to the survey, 31% of boys, but only 27% of girls, held out until they were 10 or older.
Texas respondents said they were true to St. Nicholas until 10 years and 5 months old, longer than any other state. Georgia was No. 28 with its 8 years and 10 months, but Oregonians tended to give up at 7 years and 6 months, on average.
Just don’t tell Santa about this. We don’t want to hurt his feelings.
About the Author