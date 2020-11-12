Stone Mountain Christmas returns with new festivities, safety precautions

Stone Mountain’s string of Christmas festivities begins Friday, but this year’s holiday celebration will feature a few changes.
The park will debut new events, such as a magic show and parade, during its weeks of activities and attractions, which run through Jan. 3. At the same time, Stone Mountain Park will reduce its capacity and implement several other COVID-19 precautions to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
These efforts include temperature checks upon entry, required face masks on attractions for everyone 3 years old and older, hand sanitizing stations and physical social distancing markers and queues. The park encourages guests to visit www.stonemountainpark.com/playsafe before visiting.
Most Stone Mountain Christmas events take place on Fridays and weekends, with Thanksgiving week and the last two weeks of December being exceptions. Activities will take place each day during those weeks.
Credit: Stone Mountain Park
The various events include a laser show, a “Musical Frosted Forest” with holiday lights, a tree lighting ceremony and the new “Snow Angel’s Christmas Parade," according to a news release. Millions of lights will be hung across the 3,200-acre park, which is located at 1000 Robert E Lee Boulevard.
Admission is $31.95 for adults, $29.95 for children ages 3 through 11 and free for those younger. Tickets can be purchased at www.stonemountainpark.com.