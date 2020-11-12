Stone Mountain Christmas returns with new festivities, safety precautions

The park will debut new events, such as a magic show and parade, during its weeks of activities and attractions, which run through Jan. 3. At the same time, Stone Mountain Park will reduce its capacity and implement several other COVID-19 precautions to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

These efforts include temperature checks upon entry, required face masks on attractions for everyone 3 years old and older, hand sanitizing stations and physical social distancing markers and queues. The park encourages guests to visit www.stonemountainpark.com/playsafe before visiting.