This is the best winter staycation in Georgia

Explore Ice skating and igloos coming to Ponce City Market this month

Guests will be able to take part in Holidays on the Roof beginning Nov. 27 and sip festive cocktails at two rooftop bars. Plus, social distancing is kept in mind with the option to reserve igloos for a maximum of six guests. It’s not only for the over 21 crowd, either — the spot is also ideal for families. They can reserve igloos on weekends and everyone is welcome to go ice skating.

The winter-themed activity wasn’t always offered on the roof of PCM, which fully opened its doors in 2015. Skate the Sky launched in 2017, transforming the Rooftop Terrace into 3,500 square feet of ice holiday decor and seasonal beverages, Curbed Atlanta reported.

Since then, it’s become a staple that visitors rave about — even when the ice skating rink isn’t in season.

“It was an amazing time and the rooftop allowed for views of the city in addition to all of the above. When in Atlanta, this is a must!!! Don’t let the boring brick exterior fool you, there is a wealth of games and excitement inside!” one person wrote in a Yelp review.