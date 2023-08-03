BreakingNews
Tart passion fruit is the star of these metro Atlanta cocktails

Credit: Courtesy of The Cocktail Shaker

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
11 minutes ago
X

Passion fruit cocktails are showing up frequently these days, providing tropical vibes in the form of a drink. Some bartenders opt for a seedy berry, others for chinola liqueur, which blends distilled spirits and pure fruit for a distinctive, sultry flavor. As summer comes to a close, these cocktails around town can make you feel like you are still on a vacation getaway.

Lock up at Dryver Bar. At this sleek, sexy bar in Buckhead, cocktails take drinkers on a ride through Formula One terminology. For Beverage Director Jose Pereiro, mixing passion fruit with condensed milk is a tradition. The shaken lock up (the racing term for locked brakes with smoke coming from the tires) also includes mezcal and dry Curacao, with a little heat from the citrusy pequin pepper.

306 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta. dryveratl.com

Credit: Handout

Paper tiger at Cooks & Soldiers. This cocktail pushes passion fruit to the forefront in the form of chinola, supported by Herradura Blanco tequila and a sweet, tart dried lime cordial. Tajin chile lime spice garnishes the rim for extra flair and flavor.

691 14th St., Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com

Nancy’s creek at the Chastain. Beverage Manager Juan Cortes riffs on the classic daisy cocktail in this homage to Buckhead. The mixture of equal parts Plantation pineapple rum and chinola, fresh squeezed lemon and simple syrup is finished with smoked chile salt.

4320 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-257-6416, thechastainatl.com

Credit: Alan Raines

La maceta at Tortuga y Chango. Bar Manager Orestes Cruz mellows floral St. Germain, watermelon, zingy lime juice and the sharp tang of passion fruit with Woodford Reserve bourbon and unexpected garnacha. The result is the balanced, refreshing la maceta (”the flowerpot” in Spanish), a perfect bridge between summer’s heat and the cooler fall weather.

910 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-257-6232, tortugaychango.com

Credit: Handout

Basque to Baja at Carmel. The menu here is coastal, with a cocktail list to match. This cocktail combines passion fruit with coconutty Bimini gin, the tartness of sloe berries and a Baja sauvignon blanc.

3009 Bolling Way, Atlanta. 470-355-7245, carmelatl.com

Credit: Handout

Porn star martini at Puttshack. This cheeky cocktail, anchored by passion fruit liqueur, mixes vanilla-infused vodka, vanilla syrup and lime juice, and is served with a topping of smoke-filled Sofia sparkling rosé for dramatic effect.

1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-738-7888, puttshack.com

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Passion fruit margarita at the Po’Boy Shop. Passion fruit is the perfect ingredient to temper the Crystal hot sauce in your gumbo or on a po’boy at the Basement Bar under the Po’Boy Shop. In the passion fruit margarita, bartenders mix traditional triple sec with passion fruit juice and passion fruit liqueur, plus citrus juice and anejo tequila.

1369 Clairmont Road, Decatur. 404-974-8725, thepoboyshopatl.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Trump is en route to Washington to face charges in 2020 election case
