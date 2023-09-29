Westside Paper opens in Atlanta with several restaurants and more news from the week

Westside Paper Celebrating Atlanta’s Local Talent with Grand Opening on Saturday, September 30th

An opening event will be held from noon-7 p.m. Sept. 30, with samples from already-open restaurant Boxcar Betty’s and brewery and eatery Elsewhere Brewing, as well as taqueria El Santo Gallo, which is set to open in mid-October and King of Pops, which will open a walk-up brick-and-mortar location that will pops, soft-serve ice cream, pop-tails, slush-tails, beer and wine in the coming weeks.

The event will also feature music, games, inflatables for kids and the opening of covered pickleball courts.

Also set to open at Westside Paper in the next few weeks are a second location of breakfast restaurant Pancake Social; Asian seafood concept Bar Diver; and Ancestral Bottle Shop + Market, which will showcase family-owned, micro-batch, single-village Mexican spirits.

Located at 950 W. Marietta St. across from the King Plow Arts Center, Westside Paper reuses a more than 70-year-old industrial campus that was previously home to the Atlanta Paper Company warehouse. The development includes over 210,000 square feet of office space and over 30,000 square feet of retail stores and restaurants.

Westside Paper is on the future Atlanta BeltLine connector trail called “The Spur” which is scheduled to start construction early next year.

*****

A ninth concept has opened in the Citizens Market food hall at Phipps Plaza.

Firebelly Wings offers either traditional or boneless in six or 10 pieces with flavors including lemon pepper, Nashville hot and classic Buffalo, as well as fried chicken tenders and sides.

Firebelly joins other concepts at Citizens Market including Umami Burger and Sam’s Crispy Chicken.

*****

New York City-based LGBTQ club 4West is set to open at 381 Moreland Ave. SE, What Now Atlanta reports. The New York location serves cocktails and bar bites.

*****

The Original Pancake House has closed at 2964 Peachtree Road in Buckhead after opening in 2021, Tomorrow’'s News Today reports.

*****

Boho Taco is slated to open at 22 5th St. NW in the former There on Fifth space, What Now Atlanta reports. The menu will offer a variety of tacos and classic Mexican sides.

More Atlanta restaurant news

Mexican food, juice bar among businesses coming to Echo Street West development

Elsewhere Greenhouse opens at Westside Paper

Indaco to open Oct. 6 on the Eastside Beltline

Terry Koval to open amaro and wine bar Fawn in Decatur

Finca to Filter opens in Old Fourth Ward

