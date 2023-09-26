James Beard Award-winning chef bringing new restaurant and bar to Decatur

James Beard Award-winning chef Terry Koval is set to open another dining destination in downtown Decatur next year.

Neighborhood wine and amaro bar Fawn is slated to open in March or April 2024 at 119 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. on Decatur Square in the former Sweet Seed Salad space.

Koval, who owns the Deer and the Dove and B-Side just steps away, said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Fawn “is meant to invoke a similar space and vibe to The Deer and the Dove. We are really excited to put something else in our community and watch Decatur continue to grow.”

The name was an obvious choice for Koval and his wife and business partner Jenn Koval. “It’s our first baby from The Deer and the Dove, our Fawn,” he said.

The 40-seat restaurant, which includes 10 bar seats, will feature a menu with a selection of small plates available a la carte or via a tasting menu. Housemade charcuterie and crudos will star. The vibe will be “intimate, moody and dark,” according to Koval, with a small open kitchen and a small dessert menu.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Fawn Credit: Courtesy of Fawn

Fawn will also have a small lunch menu with housemade pitas alongside traditional accompaniments and made with locally-grown ingredients.

Beverage Director Matt Watkins, who has been with The Deer and the Dove since its inception, said he will “focus on wines that come from volcanic terroirs, lots of amari and a few after-dinner liquors and liqueurs such as Armagnac, Tokaji and Sauternes.”

He is excited to bring a wine-focused, intimate bar to Decatur. “Through my travels, I’ve grown to love that style of neighborhood wine bar and feel this is the perfect place for that.”

Watkins will design a small cocktail menu of stirred and amaro-forward drinks. There will also be a small selection of lambic beers by the bottle.

Fawn will be open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays and 5-11 p.m. for walk-in only.

Koval worked at Atlanta restaurants including Canoe and Wrecking Bar Brewpub before opening Deer and the Dove and B-Side in 2019. He won a James Beard Award in the Best Chef: Southeast category earlier this year.

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.