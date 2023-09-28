Mexican food, juice bar among businesses coming to Echo Street West development

The first three retailers have been announced for Echo Street West, the 19-acre, mixed-use community taking shape in west Midtown.

El Gordo Taqueria by Fuego Tortilla, Fresh Squeezed Mini Bar and Le Macaron will join the development, located at 765 Echo St. NW along the Beltline Westside Connector Trail, next spring.

Mario Garcia, a native of Guanajuato, Mexico, is behind El Gordo Taqueria by Fuego Tortilla, which will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The 2,430-square-foot space will feature an outdoor patio on the front corner of Echo Street.

Inspired by coastal Mexico, the seafood-focused taqueria will serve items including ceviche and fish tacos, alongside beverages such as agave nectar margaritas, mezcal and Mexican beers.

Garcia, who moved to Georgia in 2004, opened his first Fuego Tortilla in Marietta in 2019 after working for Mexican restaurants around metro Atlanta.

Fresh Squeezed Mini Bar comes from Destiny and Anthony Hampton, the couple behind East Cobb concept Fresh Squeezed Juice Bar, which opened in 2020 and added a second location at Phipps Plaza in 2022.

The 1,917-square-foot Echo Street West location also features a Beltline-facing outdoor patio. The Fresh Squeezed will offer smoothie bowls and fresh juices during the day, with tapas and cold-pressed and zero-proof cocktails at night, as well as weekend brunch. Dishes will include jackfruit nachos, tofu curry, sweet potato biscuits and lobster pasta.

Cocktails will use agave instead of sweetener “for a healthier option meant to prevent hangovers,” according to a press release.

Le Macaron, one of six locations in Georgia from franchisee Kerwin Glasgow, will serve chocolates, French gelato and pastries, European-style beverages and homemade candies, in addition to macarons from its 895-square-foot space.

The three businesses will join several other concepts at Echo Street West, including three-acre indoor-outdoor restaurant, bar, music venue and event space Westside Motor Lounge; Guardian Studios, an artist community with 31 studios and a gallery space; event venue Guardian Works; a 292-unit apartment building and ; and a forthcoming 300,000-square-foot creative office building.

The historical English Avenue neighborhood development comes from Atlanta-based Lincoln Property Company and is expected to encompass an entire city block straddling the Westside Beltline Connector trail, which will connect downtown to the main Westside trail.

