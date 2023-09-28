Try these 7 metro Atlanta cocktails with a nod toward fall

Now that the season has changed, bar menus around Atlanta are embracing fall by taking our taste buds into heartier territory.

De peche mode

With Cynar artichoke liqueur, Mathilde peach liqueur, cinnamon and citrus shaken together, Falling Rabbit’s de peche mode cocktail is like an earthy peach daiquiri. It’s both fruity and herbal, with cinnamon lending gentle warmth without becoming overpowering. It’s like having your feet in the pool while a bonfire roars nearby — the best of both worlds.

Falling Rabbit. 3580 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth. 770-623-1452, fallingrabbit.com

Explore Cocktail and beer news

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Umami

Mona McAllen concocts cocktails for Brush Sushi in tandem with the menu, complementing the dishes. Refreshing and sour, the umami cocktail mixes earthy shiitake whisky, subtle smokiness from mezcal, sake, orange bitters and savory house-made shoyu. It hits all the flavor notes — sour, salty, sweet, bitter and, yes, umami. Smoked cherries further the fall vibe.

Brush Sushi. 3009 Peachtree Road. NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com

Explore Brush Sushi opens in Buckhead for omakase and sharable seafood dishes

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Slum beautiful

Southern Belle Beverage Director Toki Sears captures the feel of summer and autumn evenings in her slum beautiful cocktail. Vida mezcal provides a smoky base, balanced by the dozens of roots and spices in Gran Classico bitter liqueur. Passion fruit and lime juice give off tropical notes, rounded off with chocolate bitters. In the glass, it looks like a sunset topped with a hibiscus cloud.

Southern Belle. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com

Explore Southern Belle puts aside tasting menu in favor of sharable a la carte menu

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Autumn bloom

Inspired by Atlanta’s changing fall foliage, Prefecture’s autumn bloom cocktail pulls together clarified rum, house-made apple cordial, apricots, spiced pear and cloves. It’s boozy; comforting with baking spices; and bright with fresh apple.

Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse. 2277 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-963-7865, prefectureatl.com

Explore Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse to open next week in Buckhead

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Tarasque dragon

Aziza’s tarasque dragon cocktail has a split base of reposado tequila and mezcal; sweetness from lacto mango fermented honey; complex heat imparted by serrano; and bright lime and creamy coconut. Named for a mythical half animal-half fish monster that breathed fire while roaming the foggy banks of the Rhone, it has one foot in tropical days and another in crisp evenings, with a hint of fireplace smoke.

Aziza. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9437, aziza-restaurant.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

One bad apple

Warmed by bourbon but spiced like apple cider, the one bad apple cocktail walks the line between summer and fall. Cattle Shed mixes Elijah Craig bourbon, apple brandy, lime juice, rosemary syrup and mint leaves over ice. It’s refreshing, no matter the weather.

Cattle Shed. 6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 770-559-8749, cattleshedwinebar.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Gourd times

Created by Brett Long, Wahoo’s gourd times cocktail mixes mezcal, rye, pumpkin, pineapple, coconut, honey, star anise and a hint of cayenne. It’s light and easy enough to sip while keeping cool, yet bold enough to satisfy autumnal cravings.

Wahoo Grill. 1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.