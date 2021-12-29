Toppings, crust elevate this vegan Atlanta pie

One of the keys to the wonderful vegan pizzas at Ammazza is that their regular crust already is vegan. On top of that, the restaurant makes its vegan cashew-based cheese from scratch.
The Sottaceto pizza is a great choice, though you probably can’t go wrong on Ammazza’s menu. For meat eaters suspicious of a vegan pie, this one is highly satisfying, thanks to its hearty, savory toppings, which include a rich combination of artichokes, olives and mushrooms. The cashew-based cheese provides a bit of the fatty indulgence that makes pizza so addictive, but it doesn’t take over the show.
As for Ammazza’s wonderful crust, it is textbook for a Neapolitan-style pizza: crunchy and charred on the bottom and exterior, while the inside is airy, yet springy, and substantial. It’s the type of pizza crust that serves as a testament to the magic of gluten.
Ammazza. 591 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-835-2298, ammazza.com.
