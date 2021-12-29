Toppings, crust elevate this vegan Atlanta pie

The Sottaceto pizza is a great choice, though you probably can’t go wrong on Ammazza’s menu. For meat eaters suspicious of a vegan pie, this one is highly satisfying, thanks to its hearty, savory toppings, which include a rich combination of artichokes, olives and mushrooms. The cashew-based cheese provides a bit of the fatty indulgence that makes pizza so addictive, but it doesn’t take over the show.

As for Ammazza’s wonderful crust, it is textbook for a Neapolitan-style pizza: crunchy and charred on the bottom and exterior, while the inside is airy, yet springy, and substantial. It’s the type of pizza crust that serves as a testament to the magic of gluten.