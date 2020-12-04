Tin Lizzy’s becomes Tin Lizzy’s Taco Americana in Midtown and more dinng news from the week

The restaurant, located at 77 12th St., was “inspired by the relaxed, breezy West Coast city of Palm Springs,” according to a press release. The space features white oak paneling, textiles and vintage-style artwork as well as an all-weather patio with cafe tables and a clear canopy.

The menu offers tacos with fillings including buttermilk fried chicken, Korean barbecue, Philly cheesesteak and grilled mahi-mahi, salads and skillets. Beverage offerings include a variety of cocktails and margaritas including the Everything’s Bigger In made with El Jimador Reposado tequila, blood orange, Grand Marnier and citrus mix and the So Fresh & So Clean, Clean made with Bare Bone vodka, St. Germain, lemon juice, agave nectar and basil.