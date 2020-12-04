Tin Lizzy’s becomes Tin Lizzy’s Taco Americana in Midtown and more dinng news from the week

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina has turned into the revamped Tin Lizzy’s Taco Americana in Midtown.
The restaurant, located at 77 12th St., was “inspired by the relaxed, breezy West Coast city of Palm Springs,” according to a press release. The space features white oak paneling, textiles and vintage-style artwork as well as an all-weather patio with cafe tables and a clear canopy.
The menu offers tacos with fillings including buttermilk fried chicken, Korean barbecue, Philly cheesesteak and grilled mahi-mahi, salads and skillets. Beverage offerings include a variety of cocktails and margaritas including the Everything’s Bigger In made with El Jimador Reposado tequila, blood orange, Grand Marnier and citrus mix and the So Fresh & So Clean, Clean made with Bare Bone vodka, St. Germain, lemon juice, agave nectar and basil.
Tin Lizzy’s Taco Americana comes from the Southern Proper Hospitality restaurant group, which also owns eight other Tin Lizzy locations in metro Atlanta in addition to several other concepts including the Southern Gentleman, Gypsy Kitchen, the Big Ketch and Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails.
“While this new location may look and feel different from the others, our mission remains the same: we’re committed to giving guests a unique taqueria experience with service rooted in genuine hospitality,” says Southern Proper Hospitality co-founder and partner Chris Hadermann. “Whether stopping by for a tasty lunch, a top-notch cocktail or fun night out on the year-round patio, Tin Lizzy’s Taco Americana is a close-by escape from the ordinary.”
Ah-Ma Taiwanese Kitchen is closing Dec. 21 in the Midtown Promenade development at 931 Monroe Drive NE after six years. The restaurant’s ownership announced the closure on Intstagram.
Spice House restaurant will open a location at 2521 Piedmont Road NE in Buckhead, What Now Atlanta reports. The Caribbean eatery has three other metro Atlanta locations, including one in Midtown.
Chef’d Up won’t reopen at 701 Highland Ave. NE in Old Fourth Ward after closing temporarily earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, What Now Atlanta reports. A new concept called Highland Walk Bistro is reportedly moving into the space.
More dining news
