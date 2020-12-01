Owner of Okiboru Ramen opening Scoville Hot Chicken in Sandy Springs this week

The owner of popular Sandy Springs restaurant Okiboru Tsukemen & Ramen is bringing a new chicken concept to metro Atlanta.
Scoville Hot Chicken will open at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at 4969 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, in the same development that’s home to Crab 404 and Cibo e Beve.
The restaurant comes from Justin Lim, who opened Okiburu in late 2019 in Sandy Springs after operating its original location in Los Angeles since 2018.
Scoville will offer Nashville hot chicken sandwiches with coleslaw, pickles and Scoville sauce, with the option to add fries. Drink options will invlude Plus an array of black cherry tarragon, citrus hibiscus orange and pineapple cream sodas as well as teas.
“I researched the flavors and spiciness of numerous types of peppers and learned all about the Scoville Scale,” Lim said in a prepared statement. He said he’s been taste testing with friends and neighbors for more than two years.
Lim has plans to open a second Scoville Hot Chicken in Athens at the end of this month and a third in Buckhead early next year.
The Sandy Springs location will have limited interior seating for 15, with plans to add outdoor seating soon. Masks will be required. Scoville will also offer delivery through Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.
The hours will be 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
The first 100 guests on Dec. 4 will receive a complimentary sandwich and fries.
4969 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 770-457-7161, scovillechicken.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author