Owner of Okiboru Ramen opening Scoville Hot Chicken in Sandy Springs this week

Lim has plans to open a second Scoville Hot Chicken in Athens at the end of this month and a third in Buckhead early next year.

The Sandy Springs location will have limited interior seating for 15, with plans to add outdoor seating soon. Masks will be required. Scoville will also offer delivery through Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The hours will be 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.

The first 100 guests on Dec. 4 will receive a complimentary sandwich and fries.

4969 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 770-457-7161, scovillechicken.com/

