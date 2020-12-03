Manuel’s Tavern on brink of permanent closure

On Monday, Maloof sent a note to staff sharing the severity of the situation. “I do not want anyone unclear or surprised or unprepared. We are in trouble, you should know,” he wrote in the letter.

Maloof told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he delayed the announcement for as long as possible, hoping for federal aid. “We have not purchased our liquor license for 2021 or renewed our insurance either. You have to pay 50% insurance premium up front. There was no scenario we can see without additional stimulus,” said Maloof, who took over the family business 20 years ago. His father, the restaurant’s namesake, opened Manuel’s in 1956.

Manuel Maloof, photographed at the bar in his Manuel's Tavern, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2004, at age 80. This photo was taken at the Poncey-Highland neighborhood bar in 1998. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution photo)

Maloof stated that he was prepared to call it quits when a group of longtime patrons approached him about setting up a Go Fund Me campaign.

“It’s a very uncomfortable position to ask for help. I resisted it as long as possible,” he said.

Maloof finally acquiesced.

With a goal of raising $75,000, the funds will be used to cover 2021 insurance payments and licensing fees as well as to cover payroll “hopefully through February,” Maloof said. He hopes that by then additional government relief will have arrived along with a vaccine that will ease fear among the public and make social gatherings safer.

Since its launch Wednesday evening, more than $50,000 has been pledged by about 800 donors.

The Maloof family has been moved by the generosity. “I woke up at 3:30 a.m. and went into the living room. At the time, it was at $12,000. My wife was in tears, overcome by the amount of support,” he said.

Manuel’s Tavern underwent a major renovation just a few years ago, reopening in summer 2016, and it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Maloof is not alone among restaurants that are barely staying afloat as the pandemic enters its ninth month with cold winter days ahead. “I would imagine that everybody is in the same situation,” he said. “My liquor reps tell me that there are a lot of accounts that have not applied for their liquor license. Normally, you do that the first week in November.”

Besides federal aid, Maloof thinks that local government can also help restaurants. “The city of Atlanta could take quarterly payments on the liquor license. That would be a huge relief. Any help is welcomed,” he said.

“Restaurants and bars are the first businesses that government informed people to avoid. They will probably be the last ones promoted as being safe when this is over,” he said. “We’re in a unique business that requires a lot of social interaction.”

When asked what he would do if Manuel’s does shutter for good, Maloof replied, “I have not thought about that. I haven’t even gone there.”