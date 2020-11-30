Unique drinkery now open in Roswell

Walcek found an ideal location for the meadery in the back of the building that is home to the Whiskey Project restaurant.

5/4 will feature both production facilities and a public-facing storefront for tastings and direct-to-consumer sales.

The exterior of 5/4 Meadery. / Courtesy of Sean Walcek

Licensed as a farm winery “give us some freedom as to how we operate,” Walcek said.

The Walceks will offer meads both still and sparkling, traditional and experimental. Look for the dry, traditional full-strength Bassline; the more experimental, effervescent Honeymoon Hoppage, which gets its slightly bitter flavor from hops and “is similar to an IPA in the beer world,” Walcek said; and the sparkling Continuo.

5/4′s meads will be available for on-site consumption as well as carryout in 500- and 750-milliliter bottles. The meadery’s 2,000 square-foot space features a bar and a small outdoor area.

Though meaderies aren’t as ubiquitous in metro Atlanta as breweries (Viking Alchemist opened a few years ago in Marietta and Athens-based Monks Meadery is opening a location in Virginia-Highland next year), Walcek envisions that changing soon.

“It’s a niche market, but it’s a very growing niche market,” he said. “People are starting to get introduced to it.”

5/4 Meadery’s opening hours are 4-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-10 p.m Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

Scroll down to see the opening mead list for 5/4 Meadery:

35B Oak St., Roswell. 770-559-9949, 54meadery.com

