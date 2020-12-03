Go Fund Me set up for O4W restaurant after wall collapses

Greg Johnson and his wife Noelle Taylor recently took over the space at 483 Edgewood Ave., formerly occupied by the Sound Table. The longtime Sweet Auburn residents had planned to take the dining and drinking establishment into its next stage. On Tuesday, firefighters evacuated the building after officials accessed it for stability, found a large crack and deemed it unfit to enter due to the possibility of the building collapsing. On Wednesday, an exterior wall collapsed, leaving the building in shambles.

Today, the Old Fourth Ward Business Association set up a Go Fund Me page with the goal of raising $25,000. Donations to the Edgewood Dynasty Disaster Fund “will help them support their staff during this horrible time so that they can work on finding a new home in our community,” according to the page.