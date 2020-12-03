X

Go Fund Me set up for O4W restaurant after wall collapses

Right before Edgewood Dynasty and Cake Social Bar was to open in the Old Fourth Ward, there was concern about the building's stability. An exterior wall collapsed Wednesday afternoon at the building on Edgewood Avenue. (Courtesy of Atlanta Fire Rescue)
Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue

By Ligaya Figueras, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Restaurant was slated to debut Thursday in former Sound Table space on Edgewood Avenue

Thursday was supposed to mark the debut of Edgewood Dynasty and Cake Social Bar in the Old Fourth Ward. Instead, its owners are asking the community for help.

Greg Johnson and his wife Noelle Taylor recently took over the space at 483 Edgewood Ave., formerly occupied by the Sound Table. The longtime Sweet Auburn residents had planned to take the dining and drinking establishment into its next stage. On Tuesday, firefighters evacuated the building after officials accessed it for stability, found a large crack and deemed it unfit to enter due to the possibility of the building collapsing. On Wednesday, an exterior wall collapsed, leaving the building in shambles.

Today, the Old Fourth Ward Business Association set up a Go Fund Me page with the goal of raising $25,000. Donations to the Edgewood Dynasty Disaster Fund “will help them support their staff during this horrible time so that they can work on finding a new home in our community,” according to the page.

After Tuesday’s events, Johnson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he had put his life savings into the restaurant. He has since been unavailable for comment on the events of the week, apart from text messages that there is “too much going on” and “this is horrible.”

