Schoolhouse Brewing’s Gymnasium opens next week at Emory Point

Schoolhouse debuted a small canning line in Marietta in 2021, allowing guests to take beer to-go in 16-ounce four-packs, crowlers and growlers.

Former teachers Thomas Monti and Justin Waller opened the original Schoolhouse in 2019 on Franklin Court in Marietta. Monti also owned and operated combination growler/bottle shop and homebrew supply store Schoolhouse Beer and Brewing in Marietta from 2014 until the full-scale brewery opened.

Schoolhouse Brewing will join several other food and beverage concepts at Emory Point including the neighboring General Muir, SriThai Kitchen and BoruBoru.

Opening hours will be noon-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta. schoolhousebeer.com

