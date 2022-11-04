BreakingNews
David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
Schoolhouse Brewing’s Gymnasium opens next week at Emory Point

Restaurant News
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Marietta brewery Schoolhouse Brewing is set to open its second in the Emory Point development next week.

Dubbed the Gymnasium, the new location at 1540 Avenue Place in the former Papi’s Cuban & Caribbean Grill space will debut at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 with a grand opening party featuring live music.

The 4,164-square-foot, sports-themed Gymnasium offers features a trophy case, sports paraphernalia and 12 TVs showing sporting events, along with seating inside for about 60 and 30 on an outdoor patio.

The brewery’s two-barrel system will brew small-batch barrel-aged beers including mixed fermentation, wild ales, high-gravity barley wine and stouts and classic styles. Several beers brewed in Marietta will also be transferred to the Emory Point location to fill 16 taps with 20 rotating beers, as well as wine produced in-house.

Credit: Schoolhouse Brewing

Credit: Schoolhouse Brewing

Schoolhouse debuted a small canning line in Marietta in 2021, allowing guests to take beer to-go in 16-ounce four-packs, crowlers and growlers.

Former teachers Thomas Monti and Justin Waller opened the original Schoolhouse in 2019 on Franklin Court in Marietta. Monti also owned and operated combination growler/bottle shop and homebrew supply store Schoolhouse Beer and Brewing in Marietta from 2014 until the full-scale brewery opened.

Schoolhouse Brewing will join several other food and beverage concepts at Emory Point including the neighboring General Muir, SriThai Kitchen and BoruBoru.

Opening hours will be noon-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta. schoolhousebeer.com

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

