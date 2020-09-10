Where to find fair food at metro Atlanta restaurants, pop-ups

1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-476-2472, annasbbqrestaurantatlanta.com/

Carnival Food Truck. Find a concise selection of fair staples on the menu of this carnival kitchen on wheels, including funnel cakes, fried Oreos, nachos with cheese, corn dogs and Italian ice. Follow Carnival Food Truck on Instagram (instagram.com/carnivalfoodtruckatl/) to find out about its latest offerings and where the truck will be rolling up to next. carnivalfoodtruck.com/

Mushi Ni. This Asian-American comfort food pop-up from husband and wife Tanya Jiminez and Michael Le makes its home in the Global Grub Collective food hall in East Atlanta. Among the baos, bowls and roti cakes on the menu are fried tempura Oreos. The indulgent dessert features Double Stuffed Oreos fried in tempura batter and topped with Nutella or Ghirardelli chocolate and powdered sugar. You can also find Mushi Ni’s craveable dishes at West Midtown spot Little Trouble, where Jiminez and Le are manning the kitchen.

477 Flat Shoals Ave. NE, Atlanta. .mushini.net/

Funnel cake sticks, fried Twinkies and fried Oreos from the Original Hot Dog Factory. Courtesy of the Original Hot Dog Factory Credit: The Original Hot Dog Factory Credit: The Original Hot Dog Factory

Original Hot Dog Factory. This Atlanta-based chain, which recently announced plans to open 15 franchise locations in metro Atlanta and nationwide, offers several fair-style foods to accompany its selection of over-the-top hot dog options. Looking for something on a stick? Of course, you are. Check out Original Hot Dog Factory’s beef hot dog, battered, fried and topped with ketchup and mustard. If you’re looking for something a little more petite, try the 12-piece corn dog nuggets. The eatery also offers deep-fried Oreos and Twinkies as well as funnel cake sticks to scratch your “sweet and fried” itch.

75 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-907-4133, and 1529 Spring Road SE, Smyrna, 678-293-6099. theoriginalhotdogfactory.com/

Tornado Potato from Seoul Chickin ATL. / Courtesy @atlbestbites Credit: @atlbestbites Credit: @atlbestbites

Seoul Chikin ATL. This Korean street food pop-up, which has been selling out its menu recently at breweries and restaurants including Red Hare Brewing and Distilling in Marietta and A Mano in Old Fourth Ward, put a twist on fair favorite butterfly potatoes with its Tornado Potato. The fried cross between french fries and chips comes on a stick (naturally) and is drizzled with either a vegan gochujang ketchup with a sprinkle of garlic and sesame seeds or a Perilla Ranch dressing from @foodcationforever and topped with fried scallions and Parmesan cheese. Follow Seoul Chikin on Instagram (instagram.com/seoulchikinatl/) to find out about its latest offerings and where it’ll be popping up next. seoulchikinatl.com/

Funnel cake from Sweet Thang's Carnival Eats. Courtesy of Sweet Thang's Carnival Eats Credit: Sweet Thang's Carnival Eats Credit: Sweet Thang's Carnival Eats

Sweet Thang’s Carnival Eats. We’re living in a pandemic and everything’s been canceled — is anyone even looking at nutrition information anymore? Lean into your quarantine cravings with the entire menu for Sweet Thang’s, which serves up nearly every fair treat you can think of, from fried Oreos and funnel cakes with powdered sugar to candy apples and giant turkey legs. Fried apples, a variation on a funnel cake, can be topped with everything from whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles to peaches and chocolate.

1779 Columbia Drive, Decatur. 404-390-3458, sweetthangscarnivaleats.com/

The Vortex. Known for its gargantuan burgers, the Vortex also peddles some highly addictive fair-style apps, including its Cheese Balls O’Glory. The dish sees cheese curd dotted with jalapenos, battered and fried and served with jalapeno ranch for dipping. Other fair-worthy foods include the fried Pickle Spears of Love and the Mac ’N Cheesy Changa, a tortilla filled with mac and cheese and pulled pork, then deep-fried and topped with “cheesy-cheese goo” and served with a side of spicy honey barbecue sauce.

878 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 404-875-1667, and 438 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-688-1828. thevortexatl.com/

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.