Where to find fair food at metro Atlanta restaurants, pop-ups

COVID-19 might have proverbially rained on every parade planned for this summer, and our plans for fall won’t have their usual assortment of fun and flavor.
In August, the Georgia National Fair was canceled in response to the exploding coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time in 30 years that the event, usually held in October, wouldn’t take place. The announcement came on the heels of several other fair cancellations, including the North Georgia State Fair, which was set to start in September in Marietta; the Georgia Carolina State Fair, which was rescheduled for October 2021; and the Gwinnett County Fair, which announced in July that it would be sitting this year out.
But we have good news: There are still opportunities to try some of your favorite fair foods at restaurants and pop-ups around metro Atlanta.
And if you’re jonesing for that fair vibe while chowing down on your smorgasbord of fried delights, the organizers of the North Georgia State Fair are planning a drive-thru event, Taste of the Fair, which will offer up food such as corn dogs, funnel cakes and turkey legs Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 2-4 in the parking lot of Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta.
Anna’s BBQ. There’s nothing like wandering around fairgrounds while gnawing on a giant turkey leg like a medieval king. The fairgrounds are out of the question this year, but you can still feel like the king (or queen) of your backyard while eating the smoked turkey legs from Anna’s BBQ. If turkey legs aren’t on the menu (call ahead to check on availability), try the fried pork chop or the over-the-top Anna’s Pork in the Belly, which would be right at home on a menu at any fair. Tater chips are topped with coleslaw, pulled pork and bacon bits and then smothered in Anna’s BBQ Sauce.
1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-476-2472, annasbbqrestaurantatlanta.com/
Carnival Food Truck. Find a concise selection of fair staples on the menu of this carnival kitchen on wheels, including funnel cakes, fried Oreos, nachos with cheese, corn dogs and Italian ice. Follow Carnival Food Truck on Instagram (instagram.com/carnivalfoodtruckatl/) to find out about its latest offerings and where the truck will be rolling up to next. carnivalfoodtruck.com/
Mushi Ni. This Asian-American comfort food pop-up from husband and wife Tanya Jiminez and Michael Le makes its home in the Global Grub Collective food hall in East Atlanta. Among the baos, bowls and roti cakes on the menu are fried tempura Oreos. The indulgent dessert features Double Stuffed Oreos fried in tempura batter and topped with Nutella or Ghirardelli chocolate and powdered sugar. You can also find Mushi Ni’s craveable dishes at West Midtown spot Little Trouble, where Jiminez and Le are manning the kitchen.
477 Flat Shoals Ave. NE, Atlanta. .mushini.net/
Credit: The Original Hot Dog Factory
Original Hot Dog Factory. This Atlanta-based chain, which recently announced plans to open 15 franchise locations in metro Atlanta and nationwide, offers several fair-style foods to accompany its selection of over-the-top hot dog options. Looking for something on a stick? Of course, you are. Check out Original Hot Dog Factory’s beef hot dog, battered, fried and topped with ketchup and mustard. If you’re looking for something a little more petite, try the 12-piece corn dog nuggets. The eatery also offers deep-fried Oreos and Twinkies as well as funnel cake sticks to scratch your “sweet and fried” itch.
75 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-907-4133, and 1529 Spring Road SE, Smyrna, 678-293-6099. theoriginalhotdogfactory.com/
Credit: @atlbestbites
Seoul Chikin ATL. This Korean street food pop-up, which has been selling out its menu recently at breweries and restaurants including Red Hare Brewing and Distilling in Marietta and A Mano in Old Fourth Ward, put a twist on fair favorite butterfly potatoes with its Tornado Potato. The fried cross between french fries and chips comes on a stick (naturally) and is drizzled with either a vegan gochujang ketchup with a sprinkle of garlic and sesame seeds or a Perilla Ranch dressing from @foodcationforever and topped with fried scallions and Parmesan cheese. Follow Seoul Chikin on Instagram (instagram.com/seoulchikinatl/) to find out about its latest offerings and where it’ll be popping up next. seoulchikinatl.com/
Credit: Sweet Thang's Carnival Eats
Sweet Thang’s Carnival Eats. We’re living in a pandemic and everything’s been canceled — is anyone even looking at nutrition information anymore? Lean into your quarantine cravings with the entire menu for Sweet Thang’s, which serves up nearly every fair treat you can think of, from fried Oreos and funnel cakes with powdered sugar to candy apples and giant turkey legs. Fried apples, a variation on a funnel cake, can be topped with everything from whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles to peaches and chocolate.
1779 Columbia Drive, Decatur. 404-390-3458, sweetthangscarnivaleats.com/
The Vortex. Known for its gargantuan burgers, the Vortex also peddles some highly addictive fair-style apps, including its Cheese Balls O’Glory. The dish sees cheese curd dotted with jalapenos, battered and fried and served with jalapeno ranch for dipping. Other fair-worthy foods include the fried Pickle Spears of Love and the Mac ’N Cheesy Changa, a tortilla filled with mac and cheese and pulled pork, then deep-fried and topped with “cheesy-cheese goo” and served with a side of spicy honey barbecue sauce.
878 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 404-875-1667, and 438 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-688-1828. thevortexatl.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author