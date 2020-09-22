Cannabis-inspired sub shop Cheba Hut opening in Atlanta next month

“This is a different kind of sandwich shop, and we don’t believe it’s hyperbolic to say it will change your life,” said Burdick in a prepared statement. “From the service and attitudes behind the cash register to the design to the curated music playlists; Cheba Hut provides a unique experience and will be the last sandwich shop you ever want to visit.”

The design of Cheba Hut’s Marietta Street location “pays tribute to the city’s Hollywood of the South status,” according to a press release, with a large custom mural from Atlanta artist Greg Mike’s ABV Gallery and Agency. The space was designed so it can be configured as a live entertainment venue, with plans to host musical acts in the future.

Munchies from Cheba Hut. / Courtesy of Cheba Hut Credit: NICESHOT Photography Credit: NICESHOT Photography

In response to COVID-19, Cheba Hut is installing antiviral and antibacterial air filtration systems, implementing CDC guidelines for restaurants and bars, adjusting capacity to accommodate social distancing, reducing contact between employees and guests and offering a walk-up to-go window for take-out services.

Cheba Hut, which will be open from 10 a.m.-midnight daily, will offer delivery through its app and DoorDash.

Burdick and Beatty are considering neighborhoods including Summerhill, Reynoldstown, Kennesaw and Athen for future Cheba Hut locations. In addition to Georgia, Colorado and Arizona, Cheba Hut also has shops in Washington, California, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Florida and Wisconsin.

