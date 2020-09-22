X

Cannabis-inspired sub shop Cheba Hut opening in Atlanta next month

A combo meal from Cheba Hut with Acapulco Gold, chocolate chip cookie and Red Kool-Aid. / Courtesy of Cheba Hut
A combo meal from Cheba Hut with Acapulco Gold, chocolate chip cookie and Red Kool-Aid. / Courtesy of Cheba Hut

Credit: From the Hip Photo

Credit: From the Hip Photo

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 39 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A cannabis-inspired sandwich shop is slated to open the first of its three planned metro Atlanta locations next month.

Cheba Hut, which opened its first eatery in Arizona in 1998 and is now headquartered in Colorado, will open Oct. 5 at 800 Marietta St. NW. The 2,400 square-foot restaurant and 800 square-foot outside patio are located directly below Signature West Midtown.

Menu items include toasted subs named after strains of cannabis including the Panama Red made with grilled chicken breast, marinara, provolone and Parmesan and the Silver Haze made with Swiss cheese, hummus, banana peppers, spring mix, onion, tomato, pickle, cucumber, sprouts, mushrooms, black olives and house dressing; salads; “munchies” including garlic cheese bread and a Bowl O' Balls, a bowl of meatballs with sauce; desserts including brownies and Rice Krispies bars; and “cottonmouth cures” including Kool-Aid, local beers and iced tea as well as a full bar.

Pretzel Nugs from Cheba Hut. / Courtesy of Cheba Hut
Pretzel Nugs from Cheba Hut. / Courtesy of Cheba Hut

Credit: From the Hip Photo

Credit: From the Hip Photo

Cheba Hut’s first Georgia locations are being opened by franchisees and lifelong friends Justin Beatty, an Atlanta hospitality veteran, and Josh Burdick, a local entertainment lawyer.

“This is a different kind of sandwich shop, and we don’t believe it’s hyperbolic to say it will change your life,” said Burdick in a prepared statement. “From the service and attitudes behind the cash register to the design to the curated music playlists; Cheba Hut provides a unique experience and will be the last sandwich shop you ever want to visit.”

The design of Cheba Hut’s Marietta Street location “pays tribute to the city’s Hollywood of the South status,” according to a press release, with a large custom mural from Atlanta artist Greg Mike’s ABV Gallery and Agency. The space was designed so it can be configured as a live entertainment venue, with plans to host musical acts in the future.

Munchies from Cheba Hut. / Courtesy of Cheba Hut
Munchies from Cheba Hut. / Courtesy of Cheba Hut

Credit: NICESHOT Photography

Credit: NICESHOT Photography

In response to COVID-19, Cheba Hut is installing antiviral and antibacterial air filtration systems, implementing CDC guidelines for restaurants and bars, adjusting capacity to accommodate social distancing, reducing contact between employees and guests and offering a walk-up to-go window for take-out services.

Cheba Hut, which will be open from 10 a.m.-midnight daily, will offer delivery through its app and DoorDash.

Burdick and Beatty are considering neighborhoods including Summerhill, Reynoldstown, Kennesaw and Athen for future Cheba Hut locations. In addition to Georgia, Colorado and Arizona, Cheba Hut also has shops in Washington, California, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Florida and Wisconsin.

