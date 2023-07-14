Check out the menu for Breaker Breaker, opening soon on the Eastside Beltline

Breaker Breaker, which is set to open in the next few weeks on the site of the former Stein Steel Co. development on the Eastside Beltline, has released its seafood-centric menu.

Inspired by old-Florida-style dive bars along the Panhandle, the restaurant, located at 921 Wylie St., will offer fresh seafood snacks, fried platters, and sandwiches, along with beer, frozen beverages, and cocktails on draft.

Overseeing the kitchen is longtime Atlanta chef Maximilian Hines, who recently led the kitchen of the Lawrence, as well as creating the pop-up dinner series Stolen Goods.

Menu items include snacks like Gulf fish ceviche and seafood poutine with fries, gravy, crab and cheese curds. Sharables include charbroiled oysters with Crystal-garlic butter, a jumbo Cajun shrimp boil tossed in a lemongrass chili butter and fish platters, while sandwich offerings include shrimp po-boy or Gulf fish melt, as well as cajun roast chicken club. The menu also offers vegetarian dishes including hearts of palm “calamari” and cabbage and crispy rice salad.

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Partner Johnny Farrow and general manager Hannah Keller collaborated on the beverage program, which will feature frozen cocktails such as the Mucho Nada with White Claw mango vodka, mango puree, chamoy and tajin, and the Sleeper Cab featuring Highclere Gin, Campari and watermelon juice. Wines will be served by the glass, along with beer in cans and on draft, including the restaurant’s signature lager, the Longhauler, “an ode to the big-rig transport trucks that delivered the raw steel beams to the site,” according to a press release.

The space features more than 9,000 square feet of seating, including an indoor/outdoor bar, a full-service interior dining area and a patio with more than 100 seats with casual counter-style service, shaded by a steel canopy upcycled from the original Stein Steel warehouse building.

Breaker Breaker, which comes from the team behind Grindhouse Killer Burgers, including founder Alex Brounstein, will be open for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Breaker Breaker:

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.