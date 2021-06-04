Sweetgreen opening next week at Ponce City Market and more dining news from the week

Two additional locations are set to open in Atlanta by the end of the year.

Sweetgreen will offer free delivery for the first two weeks when ordering through its mobile app. In addition, the first 50 customers on opening day will receive a local bouquet of flowers from Nourish Botanica, and for every meal sold on opening day, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to Our House, an organization that works to end the cycle of homelessness in metro Atlanta.

Store hours are 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

The Breakfast Boys opened late last month at 3387 Main St. in College Park. The restaurant, from Juan and Gee Smalls and Lorenzo Wyche, offers a variety of brioche beignets, breakfast and brunch dishes, coffee drinks and brunch cocktails. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Kevin Gillespie’s Glenwood Park restaurant Gunshow is set to reopen for dine-in service on July 7. The restaurant will offer a la carte ordering as well as a new “chef’s choice” option, comprised of eight off-menu dishes that the chefs choose for the guest for a set price. Reservations go live at 8 a.m. one month out. Gunshow will be open from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays..

Alex Brounstein and Johnny Farrow, the partners behind Grindhouse Killer Burgers, are planning to open a 9,000 square-foot restaurant in the Stein Steel & Supply Co. development in Reynoldstown, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The building will have an indoor-outdoor bar, with a Beltline-facing patio with seats for 75, and another 76 seats on a second-floor rooftop. The menu will likely be seafood-focused.

Arizona-based Postino Wine Cafe has filed permits to open in the Tuxedo Festival shopping center at the corner of Roswell and Piedmont roads, Reporter Newspapers reports. The concept would take over the space previously occupied by Flip Burger.

Korean bakery and cafe Unnie Cafe is set to open at 3330 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports.

Hendrixx Bourbon and Cigar Bar will take over the former Black Sheep Tavern and Oyster Room space at 330 Edgewood Ave. in Old Fourth Ward, What Now Atlanta reports.

