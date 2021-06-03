What the Truck food truck park opens on Atlanta’s Westside

“Being able to bring people, food and art together along the westside Atlanta BeltLine is a dream come true,” Smith said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to embrace the neighborhood and foster an environment for current and future artists to explore their craft.”

Eater Atlanta also reports that Upper Westside Yard food truck park will also debut on June 4 at 2061 Main St. in the Riverside neighborhood of Atlanta. The property, formerly home to B’s Cracklin BBQ, is owned by Riverside resident Lenise Williams, who eventually plans to movie nights, farmers markets and pop-ups.

The June 4 opening event will start at 3 p.m. with games, live music and food trucks including Grub Truck, Grits and Things and ZenJen Juices. Upper Westside Yard opens for regular hours starting June 11.

What the Truck and Upper Westside Yard will join food truck parks Atlanta Food Truck Park on Howell Mill Road and Triton Yards in Capitol View.

In addition, the city of Atlanta is moving forward with plans to create a formal program for the food truck industry, which will include a traveling “village” for mobile food vendors.