Einstein’s closes in Midtown, Joe’s on Juniper to shutter this fall

A longtime Atlanta restaurant closed over the weekend, with a neighboring concept set to close later this year.
Einstein’s closed after dinner service Sunday at 1077 Juniper St. NE in Midtown, though the space will be available for private events through September.
Joe’s on Juniper, located at 1049 Juniper St. NE, will stay open through September.
Both restaurants are owned by Metrotainment Cafes, which also operates several Hudson Grille locations. Another Metrotainment concept, Cowtippers, closed in late 2018.
Joe’s and Einstein’s are set to be demolished as part of a development from Middle Street Partners featuring two residential towers.
A representative for Metrotainment Cafes released a statement regarding the closures:
“Thank you to every guest throughout the years who helped to make Einstein’s such a special place in Atlanta. We encourage everyone to continue to support Joe’s on Juniper through the next few months and enjoy a final season at Joe’s.”
Einstein’s opened in late 1991, while Joe’s on Juniper debuted in early 1998. Both restaurants featured full bars and “modern American” menus with burgers and other dishes, as well as popular brunch on their respective patios.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.