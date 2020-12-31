This El Super Pan dish is hearty, but nutritious

It may not be that light in the calorie department, but this salad is nutritious, made with local greens, and topped with avocado, cherry tomatoes, palm hearts, green olives and pepitas. A zippy lime and cilantro dressing enhances the flavors all around, pairing well with each ingredient.

Still, it’s the smoked tofu that takes this salad from appetizer to entree status. It is dense, but soft and chewy, and the smoke gives it a nice meatiness. The flavor of the smoke and the soft texture play off the salad’s other crunchy, piquant components, and the tofu dances beautifully with the bright dressing.