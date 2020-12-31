X

This El Super Pan dish is hearty, but nutritious

The tropical salad with smoked tofu from El Super Pan is made with local greens and topped with avocado, cherry tomatoes, palm hearts, green olives and pepitas. Henri Hollis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The tropical salad with smoked tofu from El Super Pan is made with local greens and topped with avocado, cherry tomatoes, palm hearts, green olives and pepitas. Henri Hollis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Dish of the Week: Tropical salad with smoked tofu from El Super Pan

Whether you’re recovering from holiday overindulgence or eyeing a New Year’s resolution, a healthy dish you should consider adding to your rotation is the tropical salad with smoked tofu from El Super Pan.

It may not be that light in the calorie department, but this salad is nutritious, made with local greens, and topped with avocado, cherry tomatoes, palm hearts, green olives and pepitas. A zippy lime and cilantro dressing enhances the flavors all around, pairing well with each ingredient.

Still, it’s the smoked tofu that takes this salad from appetizer to entree status. It is dense, but soft and chewy, and the smoke gives it a nice meatiness. The flavor of the smoke and the soft texture play off the salad’s other crunchy, piquant components, and the tofu dances beautifully with the bright dressing.

El Super Pan. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2465; 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com

