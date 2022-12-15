ajc logo
X

Shake Shack to open its eighth metro Atlanta location this month

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is set to open its eighth metro area location this week on Atlanta’s Westside.

Located at 1168 Howell Mill Road in the former Yeah Burger space in the Westside Provisions District development, the eatery will open Dec. 20 with a menu of burgers, hot dogs, fries, chicken sandwiches and shakes, in addition to dog-friendly treats.

A dollar for every sandwich sold on Dec. 20 will be donated to the Giving Kitchen, a local nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers. Also, the first 100 people in line will receive free Shake Shack swag.

The new Shake Shack will include a walk-up window, an exterior mural by artist Kevin Bongang, and a patio with heaters.

Shake Shack also has eateries in Piedmont Park, Lenox Square, Alpharetta, Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, Perimeter Mall, Buckhead and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Local Shake Shacks are open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Kemp bans TikTok, WeChat and Telegram from state devices3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
3h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
1h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
1h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/AJC

GHSA signs 3-year deal to bring football finals back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Zakia

Zakia opens for modern Lebanese food in Buckhead
1h ago
Review: Decatur’s Cuddlefish is all about sushi
4h ago
You might have to play Rock, Paper, Scissors for the last bite of this dish
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
2h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
10h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top