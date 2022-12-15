Shake Shack to open its eighth metro Atlanta location this month

Located at 1168 Howell Mill Road in the former Yeah Burger space in the Westside Provisions District development, the eatery will open Dec. 20 with a menu of burgers, hot dogs, fries, chicken sandwiches and shakes, in addition to dog-friendly treats.

A dollar for every sandwich sold on Dec. 20 will be donated to the Giving Kitchen, a local nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers. Also, the first 100 people in line will receive free Shake Shack swag.