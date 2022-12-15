Shake Shack to open its eighth metro Atlanta location this month

New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is set to open its eighth metro area location this week on Atlanta’s Westside.
Located at 1168 Howell Mill Road in the former Yeah Burger space in the Westside Provisions District development, the eatery will open Dec. 20 with a menu of burgers, hot dogs, fries, chicken sandwiches and shakes, in addition to dog-friendly treats.
A dollar for every sandwich sold on Dec. 20 will be donated to the Giving Kitchen, a local nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers. Also, the first 100 people in line will receive free Shake Shack swag.
The new Shake Shack will include a walk-up window, an exterior mural by artist Kevin Bongang, and a patio with heaters.
Shake Shack also has eateries in Piedmont Park, Lenox Square, Alpharetta, Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, Perimeter Mall, Buckhead and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Local Shake Shacks are open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author