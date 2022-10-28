Recess to open next week in Buckhead and more Atlanta restaurant news

Recess, which opened its first location in Krog Street Market in 2018, comes from Castellucci Hospitality Group CEO Fred Castellucci; Nick Miller, the co-founder of hospitality software venture Gather; and local tech veteran Erik Göranson, who now serves as CEO of Recess.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekend hours, coming soon, will be noon-8 p.m.

In addition to Recess, Castellucci Hospitality Group also operates Bar Mercado in Krog Street Market, Cooks and Soldiers and Mujo in West Midtown; Double Zero in Emory Village; Sugo in Johns Creek; the Iberian Pig in Buckhead and Decatur.

*****

Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group has leased the entirety of the 24,000-square-foot Department Building at 207 Peachtree St. in downtown Atlanta, New York-based Marx Realty announced.

The hospitality group also owns Saito Sushi Steak & Cocktails in the building as well as Amalfi Cucina & Mercato and its namesake Red Phone Booth speakeasy lounge in adjacent Marx-owned spaces.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring a family-friendly entertainment concept to this space where locals and tourists alike can enjoy all that Atlanta has to offer,” said Stephen de Haan, CEO of Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group, in a prepared statement. “The venue will encompass multiple dining and entertainment destinations – all under one roof. We look forward to sharing our plans in the months ahead.”

Originally built in the 1920s, the building was first occupied by Regenstein’s Department Store and underwent a $10.5 million renovation in 2021 by ASD | SKY, which retained its art deco design elements. The renovated building features 18-foot-high ceilings, fluted columns, original wood floors, oversized windows and a rooftop space, as well as new elevators and building systems.

In addition to its downtown Atlanta concepts, Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group also owns Red Phone Booth and Amalfi locations in Buckhead.

*****

Atlanta-based customizable bowl and wrap chain Gusto will open its 11th location Nov. 15 at 2925 Buford Drive in Buford in The Exchange at Gwinnett.

The location will feature a drive-thru lane (the chain’s fourth) and a large covered patio.

A grand opening celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12 will offer cars in the drive-thru line by 1 p.m. two meals with fountain beverages. On Nov. 15, the first 50 guests will receive 10 meal vouchers.

*****

Buckhead Burgers has replaced Zesto at 2469 Piedmont Road, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Zesto closed its Buckhead location in September.

*****

Seafood restaurant Six Feet Under will relocate its West Midtown location to 1824 Cheshire Bridge Road, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The space was formerly home to ROXX Tavern, which closed in 2021. Another location of Six Feet Under on Memorial Drive will remain open.

*****

Plant shop The Victorian Atlanta will close its Ponce City Market location and will reopen at 505 N. Angier Ave. on the Eastside Beltline, What Now Atlanta reports. The new location will also feature Burle’s Bar, a bar that will serve cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine.

*****

Ash Coffee Shop is set to open at 1189 Virginia Ave., What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from Moss Mills, the owner of Little Five Points shop Junkman’s Daughter, and his girlfriend, Ashley Saunders. The menu will feature coffee drinks including Vietnamese egg coffee, as well as desserts.

*****

