Sebastián Pintxos Bar opens this month for Spanish cuisine, more than 50 gins

Located at 818 Juniper St. in the former Takorea space, Sebatian Pintxos Bar will feature a menu of dishes from San Sebastian, including “pinxtos,” or small snacks.

The beverage program includes a Gin Garden with more than 50 gins, homemade tonics and botanicals for use in cocktails. Tableside sangria will be available, and a bodega will carry a large selection of Spanish wines and cavas.