Sebastián Pintxos Bar opens this month for Spanish cuisine, more than 50 gins

Sebastián Pintxos Bar is set to open Oct. 30 in Midtown for a menu of Basque dishes and a beverage program featuring more than 50 different kinds of gin.
Located at 818 Juniper St. in the former Takorea space, Sebatian Pintxos Bar will feature a menu of dishes from San Sebastian, including “pinxtos,” or small snacks.
The beverage program includes a Gin Garden with more than 50 gins, homemade tonics and botanicals for use in cocktails. Tableside sangria will be available, and a bodega will carry a large selection of Spanish wines and cavas.
In addition to its food and beverages, the restaurant will offer live music, flamenco dancers and DJs.
Sebastián Pintxos Bar will be open for dinner daily at 4 p.m. and brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. A happy hour menu will be available from 4-6 p.m. daily and a late-night menu will be offered from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 p.m.-midnight Sundays.
818 Juniper St. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-0545, sebastianpintxosbar.com.
