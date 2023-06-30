Plant-based restaurant Planta now open in Krog Street Market

Credit: Courtesy of Planta

Credit: Courtesy of Planta

41 minutes ago
Planta Queen to open later this year in Buckhead

Krog Street Market has its first vegan restaurant.

Florida-based Planta opened today in the former Watchman’s space at 99 Krog St., offering such menu items as Bang Bang Broccoli, 1,000 Layer Potatoes, Avocado Lime Tartare and Udon Noodles, in addition to a full bar. The menu will also feature some dishes that are specific to the Atlanta location.

The 3,519-square-foot space features seating for 99 inside and 79 on the exterior.

Credit: Courtesy of Planta

Credit: Courtesy of Planta

Planta’s opening hours are 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

This is the first of two Planta concepts opening in Atlanta. Asian-inspired, late-night Planta Queen will open at 3035 Peachtree Road NE in Buckhead Village later this year, with a menu featuring vegan sushi, dumplings and noodles.

Planta, founded in 2016 by Steven Salm, has locations in several cities, including Chicago, New York and Bethesda, Maryland.

Krog Street Market, which is part of the Krog District that also includes Junction Krog District, Atlanta Stove Works and SPX Alley, is also home to food and beverage concepts including Superica, Soul: Food and Culture, Gu’s Dumplings and Jai Ho Indian Kitchen.

