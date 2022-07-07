ajc logo
X

New development near Krog aims to seamlessly connect to Beltline

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
Portman development to include ‘public porch’ as Beltline hangout spot.

Beltline integration is the primary goal of a new mixed-use project that had its ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday in the bustling Krog Street area.

Junction Krog District, a six-story development at the corner of Irwin Street and Auburn Avenue, is planned to bring new restaurants, office space and a public gathering space along the Beltline’s eastside trail. Portman Holdings, the developer of the $85 million project, said its focal point is its 7,000-square-foot public porch on the ground floor, which is supposed to become the area’s next hip hangout spot.

“The point is to keep the porch fun and active for everybody and a place where folks want to hang out that live here, that walk here,” Mike Greene, Portman’s vice president of development, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “... Outdoor spaces can feel so vacant sometimes if they’re not activated, so that’s our goal.”

ExploreKrog Street Market is expanding, will be known as ‘Krog District’

Located near the popular Krog Street Market, the Portman project will include 130,000 square feet of office space, multiple balconies and three restaurants. While tenants haven’t been finalized, Greene said the restaurants will likely include a coffee or beverage spot in the main lobby in addition to a pop-up kiosk for snacks, alcoholic beverages or desserts, both of which will primarily serve Beltline users. The public area will also incorporate art, such as murals and sculptures.

Portman purchased the 1.4-acre property for $5.5 million in 2018 with plans to build a 200-room boutique hotel, but Greene said they pivoted due to COVID-19′s lingering effects on Atlanta’s hospitality industry. Junction Krog District gets its name from the property’s prior use as a train refurbishing center. A train junction matched the developer’s goal of Beltline connectivity.

“It’s all about people at the end of the day, so having a design that allows for people to connect with each other, it speaks our language,” said Clyde Higgs, president and CEO of Atlanta Beltline Inc.

The project is expected to be complete by 2023.

ExploreAtlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary9h ago
Former Stonecrest mayor requests no prison time for fraud scheme
4h ago
Atlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion
10h ago
Dawsonville man avoids jail in Jan. 6 charge
4h ago
Dawsonville man avoids jail in Jan. 6 charge
4h ago
James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82
11m ago
The Latest
Dawsonville man avoids jail in Jan. 6 charge
4h ago
Staff shortage puts elderly in jeopardy at many Georgia nursing homes
8h ago
Starbucks union push in Atlanta part of national organizing trend
9h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top