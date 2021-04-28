Krog Street Market is expanding, will be known as ‘Krog District’

“Since purchasing historic Krog Street Market and Atlanta Stove Works several years ago, we’ve envisioned a more complete and connected experience for The Krog District,” Seth Black, the managing director at Asana Partners, said in a statement. “We’re excited to take the next step, providing visitors a curated selection of shopping, dining, and service destinations as well as additional office space.”

The redevelopment will include a new breezeway through Atlanta Stove Works, which has office space and restaurants, to connect the Beltline to Krog Street Market. SPX Alley, located across the Beltline from Stove Works, includes several popular bars and restaurants like Hawkers and Pour Taproom.