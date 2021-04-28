Krog Street Market is expanding, will be known as ‘Krog District’

The popular Krog Street Market is expanding its footprint near the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, connecting with nearby buildings to create “The Krog District.”
The Krog District will include the market — which is known for its food hall — as well as Atlanta Stove Works and SPX Alley. Developers at Asana Partners also plan to erect two new buildings with retail and office space near the multi-use path in the Inman Park neighborhood.
Credit: Courtesy/Asana Partners
“Since purchasing historic Krog Street Market and Atlanta Stove Works several years ago, we’ve envisioned a more complete and connected experience for The Krog District,” Seth Black, the managing director at Asana Partners, said in a statement. “We’re excited to take the next step, providing visitors a curated selection of shopping, dining, and service destinations as well as additional office space.”
The redevelopment will include a new breezeway through Atlanta Stove Works, which has office space and restaurants, to connect the Beltline to Krog Street Market. SPX Alley, located across the Beltline from Stove Works, includes several popular bars and restaurants like Hawkers and Pour Taproom.
A new four-story building next to Krog Street Market will have 28,000 square feet of retail and office space, and a parking garage for 186 cars. Another new retail and office building at the corner of Lake Avenue and Krog Street will be three stories and have direct access to the Beltline.
Both buildings were designed in partnership with the Inman Park Neighborhood Association and the city of Atlanta’s Urban Design Commission to preserve the historic nature of the area’s architecture, Asana said.
Construction is set to begin later this year and could be completed by next summer.