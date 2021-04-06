Tum Pok Pok now open for Thai street food on Buford Highway

Named after the sound made when chiles are being ground in a mortar for use in green papaya salad, Tum Pok Pok comes from Adidsara Weerasin, who also owns Bangkok Thyme in Sandy Springs.

Located at 5000 Buford Highway NE, Tum Pok Pok is decorated with bric-a-brac to create the feeling of being in a Thai store, with design inspired by the Isan people and culture of northeastern Thailand.