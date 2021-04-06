X

Tum Pok Pok now open for Thai street food on Buford Highway

The dining room of Tum Pok Pok. / Courtesy of Tum Pok Pok
The dining room of Tum Pok Pok. / Courtesy of Tum Pok Pok

By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tum Pok Pok, specializing in northeastern Thai food, opened earlier this week in Chamblee.

Named after the sound made when chiles are being ground in a mortar for use in green papaya salad, Tum Pok Pok comes from Adidsara Weerasin, who also owns Bangkok Thyme in Sandy Springs.

Located at 5000 Buford Highway NE, Tum Pok Pok is decorated with bric-a-brac to create the feeling of being in a Thai store, with design inspired by the Isan people and culture of northeastern Thailand.

Food from the menu of Tum Pok Pok / Courtesy of Tum Pok Pok
Food from the menu of Tum Pok Pok / Courtesy of Tum Pok Pok

Credit: XZAVIER NANTHAVONGSA

Credit: XZAVIER NANTHAVONGSA

Meant to be shared via small plates, Isan food is often eaten with fingers or a spoon. Look for dishes including spicy papaya salad, larb, Isan sour sausage, grilled meats and mango sticky rice.

Tum Pok Pok is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

A representative for Tum Pok Pok was not immediately available for information on the restaurant’s mask policy, takeout and delivery and outdoor seating.

5000 Buford Highway NE, Chamblee. 770-508-6626, tumpokpok.com/

