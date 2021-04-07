Golden Eagle closing to make way for expanded Muchacho in Reynoldstown

Golden Eagle: 904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. "At the end of the evening, do yourself a favor and take his dessert advice: order the platter of cookies. It’s a spread of little things, chewy gingerbread and powdery wedding cookies and so forth that you’ll pick at with your fingers with your friends. This isn’t a bad time to order one more Rob Roy, either. After all, you’ll want to spend just a few more minutes in this room." -- Wyatt Williams

Golden Eagle opened in 2017, taking over the space in an old railroad depot that was previously home to cocktail bar H. Harper Station. The lounge made Garden & Gun’s 2019 list of best places to drink in the South, with the magazine citing its “1940s as envisioned by the 1970s” vibe.

The mid-century modern-inspired interior featured a dramatic padded horseshoe bar, vintage couches and coffee tables. The retro menu focused on cocktails and throwback continental dishes including garlic knots, crab rangoon, and charbroiled oysters.

Former AJC dining critic Wyatt Williams awarded Golden Eagle a two out of four-star review in 2018, writing that “Golden Eagle is a cocktail bar that excels without taking itself too seriously.”

Lennox was not immediately available for comment.

