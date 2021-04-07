X

Golden Eagle closing to make way for expanded Muchacho in Reynoldstown

The horseshoe-shaped bar at Golden Eagle is bathed in warm light, creating an immersive experience. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Reynoldstown lounge Golden Eagle is set to close early next month, with its next-door sister concept, Muchacho, expanding to take over the space.

Golden Eagle will close May 2 at 904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta Magazine reports. Owner Michael Lennox said the challenges of indoor dining made keeping Golden Eagle open untenable.

The building currently has separate spaces for Muchacho in the front and Golden Eagle toward the rear. The wall dividing the two will be removed, allowing Muchacho to expand its footprint. Once renovations are completed, Muchacho will have a 14-seat interior bar, a 6 to 8-seat indoor/outdoor bar and a revamped patio.

During construction, the coffee shop will continue to serve its menu of coffee drinks, tacos, toasts and bowls for breakfast and lunch. Eventually, Muchacho will serve dinner and tequila and mezcal-based cocktails.

Changes are also coming to Lennox’s Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall, located on the Eastside Beltline, with the installation of a 24-foot counter and a menu focused on smoked meats served as sandwiches and platters.

Golden Eagle: 904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. "At the end of the evening, do yourself a favor and take his dessert advice: order the platter of cookies. It’s a spread of little things, chewy gingerbread and powdery wedding cookies and so forth that you’ll pick at with your fingers with your friends. This isn’t a bad time to order one more Rob Roy, either. After all, you’ll want to spend just a few more minutes in this room." -- Wyatt Williams
Golden Eagle opened in 2017, taking over the space in an old railroad depot that was previously home to cocktail bar H. Harper Station. The lounge made Garden & Gun’s 2019 list of best places to drink in the South, with the magazine citing its “1940s as envisioned by the 1970s” vibe.

The mid-century modern-inspired interior featured a dramatic padded horseshoe bar, vintage couches and coffee tables. The retro menu focused on cocktails and throwback continental dishes including garlic knots, crab rangoon, and charbroiled oysters.

Former AJC dining critic Wyatt Williams awarded Golden Eagle a two out of four-star review in 2018, writing that “Golden Eagle is a cocktail bar that excels without taking itself too seriously.”

Lennox was not immediately available for comment.

