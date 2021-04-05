New wing franchise coming to Atlanta with 5 locations

Heard and his fellow franchisees Clinton Barrow and Nyerere Ellis are in familiar territory with Wing It On!

Heard and Ellis have developed and operated more than 28 Checkers restaurants in Atlanta and other cities around the country. Meanwhile, Barrow has a background in franchise finance and presently works as a consultant for franchisees seeking financing. He’ll be the CFO for the franchisee group operating Wing It On! in Atlanta.

And that’s just a sample of the trio’s restaurant experience.

“Dwayne, Clinton and Nyerere are the exact type of operators we want to partner with as we grow Wing It On!,” the restaurant’s CEO and founder Matt Ensero said in a statement. “Their extensive experience in the industry will be key as we enter the Atlanta market.”

Wing It On! began in the early 2000s. At the time, Ensero argued with his friends about who had to drive 30-plus minutes to pick up wings on football Sunday. By the time the food arrived for kickoff, however, they were cold and soggy. The first Wing It On! opened in Enseros’ hometown of Waterbury, Connecticut and the joint has been dedicated to serving fresh, never-frozen all-natural wings ever since.