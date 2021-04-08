New food hall, coworking space coming to Phipps Plaza

The 24,000-square-foot “Citizens” food hall will be a collaboration with C3, a food and beverage platform that has brands including Umami Burger, Krispy Rice and Sam’s Crispy Chicken, according to Simon, the company that owns Phipps.

“Instead of the traditional food court, we’re bringing together the world’s leading chefs to develop a unique set of culinary brands and menu items that elevate fast casual dining,” Sam Nazarian, the founder and CEO of C3, said in a statement.