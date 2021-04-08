New food hall, coworking space coming to Phipps Plaza

A new food hall and coworking space are coming to the popular Phipps Plaza mall in Buckhead.
The 24,000-square-foot “Citizens” food hall will be a collaboration with C3, a food and beverage platform that has brands including Umami Burger, Krispy Rice and Sam’s Crispy Chicken, according to Simon, the company that owns Phipps.
“Instead of the traditional food court, we’re bringing together the world’s leading chefs to develop a unique set of culinary brands and menu items that elevate fast casual dining,” Sam Nazarian, the founder and CEO of C3, said in a statement.
The food hall is expected to open by the end of next year. Phipps has not yet released the full lineup of food options.
Life Time Work will open a 25,000-square foot coworking office, using an model in which workers from different companies can work from a shared office space. Members who use the office will also have access to an athletic club and rooftop beach club.
Phipps is in the midst of a transformation to turn the mall into a high-end mixed-use property. In addition to the new food hall and coworking space, Phipps is building a 13-story office tower and a Nobu Hotel and Restaurant. Both are expected to open next year.
“As we continue the Phipps Plaza transformation with these exciting additions, there is no doubt that we are Atlanta’s premier luxury destination blending high-end retail brands with an iconic mix of curated dining and entertainment offerings,” said David Simon, the CEO and president of Simon.