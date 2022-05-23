Atlanta Classics: Brick Store Pub celebrates 25 years

When the pandemic closed the bar for a time, the partners took the opportunity to gut and revamp the kitchen. And, after that, two more major projects were born.

Caption Brick Store Pub Sausage Root Vegetable Mash with pickled mustard seeds paired with Westmalle Trappist Ale. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel Caption Brick Store Pub Sausage Root Vegetable Mash with pickled mustard seeds paired with Westmalle Trappist Ale. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

“The last few years have been the hardest in the 25 years we’ve had the pub,” Gallagher said. “But, like many things in life, it’s also been the most rewarding in many ways. We had to roll up our sleeves and get creative.”

In 2021, Brick Store opened a new area designed to serve only British-style, cask-conditioned ale on draft. Up above the main bar, the cozy mezzanine that once served as a secluded dining area was reimagined and renamed the Cask Bar.

And, in the early days of the pandemic, an outdoor beer garden sprang up in a back alleyway previously used for staff parking, recycling and trash pickup. Through at least three iterations, it has blossomed into an inviting outdoor space where there’s often a wait for a seat.

Caption Expect lederhosen while raising a stein to Oktoberfest in Brick Store's new beer garden. Courtesy Brick Store Pub Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Expect lederhosen while raising a stein to Oktoberfest in Brick Store's new beer garden. Courtesy Brick Store Pub Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

“I don’t think it’s too hyperbolic to say the beer garden saved Brick Store during the pandemic,” Gallagher said.

While the garden was “a game-changer” and “clearly had to stay,” Blanchard said, it was such a hit that “it wasn’t sustainable for our kitchen or our staff.”

The answer turned out to be a permanent food truck parked in the back of the beer garden. In addition to a separate menu, with items available only outside, the truck is equipped with a bar that features 12 taps, including a side-pull faucet, and four draft cocktails.

Caption Frank Boon (left) of Boon Brewery honors Dave Blanchard of Brick Store Pub as a knight of the Brewers Paddle. CONTRIBUTED BY: Belgian Brewers. Credit: Bob Townsend Credit: Bob Townsend Caption Frank Boon (left) of Boon Brewery honors Dave Blanchard of Brick Store Pub as a knight of the Brewers Paddle. CONTRIBUTED BY: Belgian Brewers. Credit: Bob Townsend Credit: Bob Townsend

The tag line for Brick Store’s 25th anniversary week is “Celebrating 25 years of Community, Craft and Culture.”

“We could have the world’s greatest beer selection, but that wouldn’t mean anything if we didn’t have the community and the culture around us,” said recently returned Brick Store beer manager Neil Callaghan. “That’s what makes this pub unique. That’s what brought me back.”

Starting June 20, there will be guest chefs and special beers every day, culminating in a grand celebration on June 25.

“I swear, I can remember the 20th anniversary like it was yesterday, and I cannot believe we’re already at 25,” Blanchard said. “Having to turn around with the pandemic, and going from day to day, while trying to plan this huge to-do, is challenging.”

“It feels different than I thought it would, because of the last couple of years,” Gallagher said. “It’s this harried sense of being pulled in a lot of different directions. And, at the same time, it’s more deeply rooted and appreciative of our team, our community, and our regular customers. I’m in awe of all the support we’ve gotten. It’s our ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ type moment.”

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.