26 Thai to open locations at Town Brookhaven, Ph’east at The Battery

Thai restaurant 26 Thai, which has two Atlanta locations, is slated to open two new restaurants in 2021.
Owner Niki Pattharakositkul confirmed that a 26 Thai will open in January 2021 at Ph’east, the Asian-focused food hall at The Battery Atlanta, next to Truist Park.
Ph’east, which opened in January 2020, is part of the PREP commercial kitchen facility. 26 Thai will join other Ph’east tenants including Kung Fu Tea, Lifting Noodles Ramen, Poke Burri, Taps at Ph’east and FanT’Asia.
Another location will open in spring 2021 in the Town Brookhaven development on Peachtree Road, in the space formerly occupied by Bua Thai and Sushi Restaurant, which closed Dec. 18. The deal was brokered by Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group, Inc. The 3,800 square-foot space had been on the market since August.
The Brookhaven location will be the first to sell sushi, with “Thai elements such as curry and Thai herbs to differentiate ourselves from Japanese sushi,” Pattharakositkul said. The restaurant will also feature a full bar and other dishes that are specific to Brookhaven,
Pattharakositkul, a 2012 Georgia State University grad who grew up in Thailand and learned traditional recipes and cooking techniques from her family, opened the first 26 Thai at Lindbergh Station in 2016. A Midtown location followed in late 2019.
