26 Thai to open locations at Town Brookhaven, Ph’east at The Battery

Another location will open in spring 2021 in the Town Brookhaven development on Peachtree Road, in the space formerly occupied by Bua Thai and Sushi Restaurant, which closed Dec. 18. The deal was brokered by Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group, Inc. The 3,800 square-foot space had been on the market since August.

The Brookhaven location will be the first to sell sushi, with “Thai elements such as curry and Thai herbs to differentiate ourselves from Japanese sushi,” Pattharakositkul said. The restaurant will also feature a full bar and other dishes that are specific to Brookhaven,