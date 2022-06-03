Acworth restaurant loses insurance case for COVID losses

Henry’s Louisiana Grill had filed suit against Allied Insurance Co. of America after its affiliate, Nationwide, denied coverage. The suit noted that Henry’s acted like a “responsible business owner” by closing its dining rooms for normal business after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health state of emergency in March 2020.

Henry’s, owned and operated by Henry and Claudia Chandler, has been in business for almost 22 years. Henry Chandler, the restaurant’s chef, was previously honored by the ABC News Nightline television show with the “People’s Platelist Award.” He could not be reached for comment.