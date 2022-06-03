ajc logo
X

Acworth restaurant loses insurance case for COVID losses

Henry’s Louisiana Grill had filed suit against Allied Insurance Co. of America after its affiliate, Nationwide, denied coverage.

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
Henry’s Louisiana Grill had filed suit against Allied Insurance Co. of America after its affiliate, Nationwide, denied coverage.

Credit: TNS

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

An Acworth restaurant is not entitled to collect insurance to recover its losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal appeals court in Atlanta ruled Friday.

Henry’s Louisiana Grill had filed suit against Allied Insurance Co. of America after its affiliate, Nationwide, denied coverage. The suit noted that Henry’s acted like a “responsible business owner” by closing its dining rooms for normal business after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health state of emergency in March 2020.

Henry’s, owned and operated by Henry and Claudia Chandler, has been in business for almost 22 years. Henry Chandler, the restaurant’s chef, was previously honored by the ABC News Nightline television show with the “People’s Platelist Award.” He could not be reached for comment.

In its ruling, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals noted that every other state and federal court to consider a claim similar to Henry’s had ruled COVID-related expenses and losses were not covered by insurance.

The common problem is that the insurance policies protect against only “direct physical loss of or damage to” the businesses’ properties, Judge Britt Grant wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

Henry’s had argued that it suffered a physical loss of property when it lost the use of its dining rooms during the COVID-19 closure. And it argued it was deprived of that physical space during the pandemic.

“A restaurant’s dining room, no doubt, is a physical space,” Grant wrote. “But even if the governor’s order restricted the dining room’s use, that had no physical effect on the property. It did not destroy, ruin or even damage any part of the restaurant.”

Because Henry’s suffered no actual physical loss, it cannot collect insurance to recover its losses, Grant wrote.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks
Georgia GOP chair’s impartiality questioned after Republican primary1h ago
MARTA spends more than half of Atlanta sales tax on operations, not construction
7h ago
Warrants: Teen threatened to kill Fulton sheriff over Young Thug’s arrest
3h ago
Young Thug denied bond after hours-long hearing in racketeering case
19h ago
Young Thug denied bond after hours-long hearing in racketeering case
19h ago
TMZ: NeNe Leakes sued for stealing woman’s husband
23h ago
The Latest
Queen’s Jubilee calls to mind Georgia places named for her ancestors
28m ago
Gwinnett County greenlights expansion of OneStop Centerville facility
7h ago
Foster care breakdown: $3M settlement in deaths of 3-year-old Georgia twins
8h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top