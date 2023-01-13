BreakingNews
Beer Pick: Monday Night’s new Chef Series features Miller Union chef

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
11 minutes ago

Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing is launching its new Chef Series today with a barrel-aged and blended strong ale inspired by the prized Venezuelan oatmeal and chocolate chunk cookies Miller Union executive pasty chef Claudia V. Martinez makes.

What’s even better, 25% of all net proceeds from the Chef Series will go to the Giving Kitchen, the Atlanta-based non-profit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers.

And with that, the first Chef Series release is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Chef Series: Claudia V. Martinez

Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta

Available for a limited time on draft and in 500 ML bottles

Profile

The first offering from Monday Night’s new Chef Series is a barrel-aged and blended strong ale made in collaboration with Miller Union executive pasty chef Claudia V. Martinez. At 13% alcohol, it’s essentially a big, viscous stout, flavored with coconut, chocolate, cardamom, vanilla and sea salt. The chocolate comes through first, with hints of coconut and vanilla, and the cardamom and salt linger into the finish. Overall, I’d say it’s dangerously delicious.

Pair with

Obviously, Miller Union would be the place to try Chef Series with Claudia V. Martinez’s Venezuelan oatmeal cookies. But other desserts easily could pair with it, too, including blondies, brownies or chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

