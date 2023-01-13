Beer Pick: Monday Night’s new Chef Series features Miller Union chef

Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing is launching its new Chef Series today with a barrel-aged and blended strong ale inspired by the prized Venezuelan oatmeal and chocolate chunk cookies Miller Union executive pasty chef Claudia V. Martinez makes.
What’s even better, 25% of all net proceeds from the Chef Series will go to the Giving Kitchen, the Atlanta-based non-profit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers.
And with that, the first Chef Series release is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Chef Series: Claudia V. Martinez
Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta
Available for a limited time on draft and in 500 ML bottles
Profile
The first offering from Monday Night’s new Chef Series is a barrel-aged and blended strong ale made in collaboration with Miller Union executive pasty chef Claudia V. Martinez. At 13% alcohol, it’s essentially a big, viscous stout, flavored with coconut, chocolate, cardamom, vanilla and sea salt. The chocolate comes through first, with hints of coconut and vanilla, and the cardamom and salt linger into the finish. Overall, I’d say it’s dangerously delicious.
Pair with
Obviously, Miller Union would be the place to try Chef Series with Claudia V. Martinez’s Venezuelan oatmeal cookies. But other desserts easily could pair with it, too, including blondies, brownies or chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com