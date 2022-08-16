ajc logo
Make an appetizer the main event at this metro Atlanta restaurant

The deviled eggs at Lazy Dog have their whites breaded and fried. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The deviled eggs at Lazy Dog have their whites breaded and fried. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
59 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Fried deviled eggs at Lazy Dog

As a frequent traveler out west, I was drawn to the Lazy Dog chain for the mood it captures. A large fireplace, wood beams and a wild game menu give it a timber-lodge feel. What I didn’t expect was to be won over by a Southern staple, the deviled egg. This one could upend a gathering.

The culinary term “deviled” dates to the 1700s, and is used to describe a dish that is highly seasoned. These deviled yolks were spiced with the usual mustard and smoked paprika, and stirred to peak golden creaminess. And, the egg whites had the usual boiled bounciness. What distinguished these eggs was the breading and frying of the whites, as well as the addition of sweet, spicy bacon candy as a garnish.

Each bite was velvety smooth, with umami-laden yolk enveloped by golden brown crispiness, punctuated with brown sugar and a crunchy chile flake kick. Needless to say, I took my entree to go, and ate the whole plate of deviled eggs.

Lazy Dog. 5224 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. 470-735-4501; and 4532 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-376-0111, lazydogrestaurants.com.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

