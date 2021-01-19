A small-batch popcorn shop is coming to Krog Street Market

Indulge Gourmet Popcorn, which opened its first location at 177 Peters St. in 2017, is slated to open this spring, What Now Atlanta first reported. Owned by Amy Tyler, the business will be located in the former Mama Bath & Body stall next to Gu’s Dumplings.

The small-batch shop offers seven flavors at a time, with options including white cheddar jalapeno, white chocolate and caramel. Rotating flavors of the week include birthday cake, pancakes and maple syrup.