A small-batch popcorn shop is coming to Krog Street Market

A Castleberry Hill popcorn shop is expanding with a new location in Inman Park.
Indulge Gourmet Popcorn, which opened its first location at 177 Peters St. in 2017, is slated to open this spring, What Now Atlanta first reported. Owned by Amy Tyler, the business will be located in the former Mama Bath & Body stall next to Gu’s Dumplings.
The small-batch shop offers seven flavors at a time, with options including white cheddar jalapeno, white chocolate and caramel. Rotating flavors of the week include birthday cake, pancakes and maple syrup.
Tyler, a former educator, opened Indulge because she “wanted to try something new”; her husband, also a business owner, suggested a popcorn business.
“It seemed something we were capable of figuring out, and we did,” she said.
In addition to selling out of its Atlanta location, Indulge also ships its products nationwide.
Other Krog Street Market food and beverage concepts include Varuni Napoli, Superica, Hop City and Yalla.
