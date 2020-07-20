Ju-C Bar bringing juices, smoothies and salads to Krog Street Market this fall

Ju-C Bar, a family-owned spot that has an established location on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, will open in late fall and will serve made-to-order juices, smoothies, organic açai bowls, superfood bowls, salads, wraps and small bites.

“I realized there were not as many healthy restaurant options around Atlanta so to avoid eating something unhealthy or full of sugar, I decided to come up with my own recipes,” owner Mo Martin said in a prepared statement. “What makes us different? We make everything fresh as you order with no added preservatives or sugar, and we do not add any ice to our smoothies.”