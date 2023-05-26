Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles opening in Midtown and more restaurant news from the week

The second Atlanta location of Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles is set to open next month in Midtown.

Located at 1050 Crescent Ave. NE., the restaurant will join the original location, which opened in College Park in 2021 (another location is open in Arizona, with others slated to open soon in Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Nevada). The concept comes from singer-songwriter Ne-Yo and chef Crystal Smith, his former wife.

Johnny’s menu features waffles with mix-and-match proteins and sauces and other brunch and dinner options including mac and cheese. The full bar includes a cocktail list with drinks like Tammy Riviera’s BMore Careful made with rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, lime juice and a Henny floater and Ne-Yo’s party punch, which serves up to six people.

The dining area seats 85 guests with booths, tables, high-tops, and bar seating. The decor will include platinum albums from Ne-Yo and other Atlanta artists like OutKast, Ludacris and Usher; neon signage that reads “Everyday I’m Wafflin’”; and artwork including a mural of Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles will be open daily for breakfast, brunch, dinner, and late night.

*****

More details have been revealed about micro food hall and taproom Chamblee Tap & Market, which is set to open later this year in a building covering parcels 3509 and 3515 Broad St. in Chamblee.

Leigh Heymann will head Sidecar Coffee, which will offer a variety of standard espresso drinks, including specialty and iced lattes, Drip coffee, cold brew, and teas. The coffee shop will also serve a selection of small plates and bakery items.

The taproom will be equipped with 20 taps with wine and beer, including both local and out-of-market beers.

Owners Jeff Kimmel and David Heymann are working with Terra Alma, a local woman-owned boutique real estate advisory, to attract tenants for the three food stalls.

Once open, the food hall, which will also have a private event space, will operate daily.

*****

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern is opening its sixth location at 240 City Circle in the Avenue Peachtree City development.

The new restaurant will join locations in Alpharetta, Atlantic Station, Brookhaven and Dunwoody. Another will open soon in Vinings.

Hobnob’s menu includes a variety of burgers, sandwiches, wings, salads and entrees including shrimp and grits. The restaurant also has a full bar with an extensive bourbon selection, as well as weekend brunch.

Sean and Becky Yeremyan opened the first Hobnob in Ansley Park in 2010, and turned it into Mexican restaurant concept Lazy Llama a decade later (the location has since closed). The pair also own Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar at Halcyon under the umbrella of their Big Table Restaurant hospitality group.

*****

Frazie’s Meat & Market is now open at 2030 Main St. NW in Atlanta’s Riverside neighborhood.

The butcher, market and deli offers a variety of meats, sandwiches, local craft beers, wine, to-go meals, baked goods and other gourmet goods.

Frazie’s is co-owned by Mark Frazie, who previously worked for Here to Serve Restaurants, Fifth Group Restaurants, Inland Seafood and Buckhead Meat; and Sarah Vanderpool, who has worked for more than 25 years in the hospitality industry, including for Sub-Culture Restaurant group in Florida and several restaurants in Atlanta.

*****

Barrio ATL is now open at 2310 Cascade Road SW in the Cascade Heights neighborhood. The restaurant features a full bar and a menu with dishes like birria tacos and birria ramen.

*****

Three Peaches, which has served dairy-free drinks and gelato at Sweet Auburn Municipal Market since 2020, will open a second location this summer at 985 Monroe Drive NE near Piedmont Park, Atlanta Magazine reports. The space was most recently home to ice cream shop Highland Dreamery.

*****

Coffee chain Illycaffe, which has more than 160 locations in 34 countries, is set to open its first Atlanta location at Ford Factory Lofts along the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

*****

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is opening a location at Spring Street and North Avenue in Midtown across from the Varsity, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. More Tim Hortons locations are planned for metro Atlanta and greater Georgia.

More restaurant news

La Fonda Latina opens in East Lake

Dorian Gray closes in Buckhead

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.