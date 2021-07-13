ajc logo
Lazy Llama Cantina closes in Ansley Park

Restaurant News
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Mexican concept to be replaced by seafood restaurant

Lazy Llama Cantina has closed in Atlanta’s Ansley Park neighborhood after nearly 18 months.

Located at 1551 Piedmont Road, the restaurant opened in late February 2020, replacing the original location of Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern.

Lazy Llama was part of Sean Yeremyan’s Big Table Restaurant hospitality group, which owns four locations of Hobnob as well as the recently-opened Cattle Shed Wine and Steak Bar in the Halcyon development.

“I want to thank all our guests and team members who made Llama such a fun gathering place,” Yeremyan said in a prepared statement shared with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We wish the new owners all the best and hope to see our loyal guests at Hobnob Atlantic Station or another one of our Big Table Restaurants soon.”

Lazy Llama served a variety of Tex-Mex staples including tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas and burritos.

Opening in the Lazy Llama space will be an “upscale casual seafood restaurant” called Octopus, according to Steve Josovitz of the Schumacher Group, who brokered the deal.

