Explore Cocktail and beer news

Credit: EMMANUEL JENKINS Credit: EMMANUEL JENKINS

Electric Holiday (Steal the Glass) at Live at the Battery Atlanta. With a boost of vitamin C and the kick of Red Bull, the refreshing mix of orange vodka, triple sec, fresh lemon and orange, along with Red Bull, will keep you lit for holiday shopping. The cocktail is served in a fun fishnet stocking leg lamp glass.

825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com

Explore Holiday gift suggestions for the drinks enthusiast

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Merry & Bright cosmopolitan at Brassica. In addition to a hot chocolate pop-up for après shopping, Beverage Director Cara McInerney has a festive list of cocktails at Brassica, located in Buckhead’s Waldorf Astoria. The Merry & Bright, poured from a glass ornament, will turn your cheeks as rosy as the drink itself, a mix of Belvedere vodka, Grand Marnier and house-spiced Jamaican tea.

3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, brassicaatlanta.com

Explore Cookbook gifts that provide more than recipes

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Coquito at Atrium. The holidays call for a little nog. A Puerto Rican Christmas tradition, coquito translates to “little coconut.” The drink comes unspiked at Ponce City Market’s Atrium, with fresh coconut milk, condensed coconut milk and what the bartender described as “lots of cinnamon.” You can add a favorite spirit, such as white rum, for a bit more kick.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Explore Nine gift ideas for the cocktail enthusiast

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Grog Street Tunnel at Breaker Breaker. This hot buttered whiskey features Tullamore Dew as its warming spirit. It has a house-made spiced-butter base of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, vanilla bean and brown sugar, and you can order it with or without whipped cream. You also can get an extra kick from a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar with cayenne pepper. It’s a cheek-warmer.

921 Wylie St., Atlanta. breakerbreakeratl.com

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Bad Santa at Subway Speakeasy. The Bad Santa is a winter spice concoction of eggnog, brandy and amaretto, served in a Santa Tiki vessel. Subway, located in Sprig, also screens classic holiday shows, and the seasonal drink menu is larger than most, with fun glassware available for purchase.

2860 Lavista Road, Atlanta. 404-248-9700, sprigrestaurant.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Oh My God You’re Putting in a Pool at the Third Door. With its menu and decor paying homage to “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the Third Door fittingly serves a drink that Clark Griswold would dream about. Graham cracker-washed gin — adding not only flavor, but also mouthfeel — is mixed with ginger liqueur, lime juice and Demerara syrup, and is served with a graham cracker garnish.

131 Church St., Marietta. 470-361-0370, thethirddoor.net

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Caribbean Christmas at Wahoo Grill. A Caribbean Christmas puts peppermint bark and eggnog — holiday favorites of bartenders Brett Long and Tiffany Story — together in a coupe glass with white rum, coconut milk, candy cane syrup and white chocolate. The crushed candy cane garnish is like dessert with your cocktail.

1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Let’s Get Toasted at the Select. Served in a Santa mug almost overflowing with marshmallows, this cocktail is boozy, sweet, rich and decadent. It tastes like sitting around the campfire roasting marshmallows and sipping cocoa, and it’s just as warming. Even before you have one, you’ll already be smiling from the decor of the Select’s over-the-top Winter Wonderland experience.

6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.